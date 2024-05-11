When you’ve been a style icon as long as Blake Lively has been, you constantly have to find new sources of inspiration. Luckily, her well of ideas hasn’t dried up. Lively went mermaid chic when she attended the recent debut of the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection in New York City.

Blake’s Mermaid Moment

Lively attended the Tiffany & Co. event on May 2, and then she finally posted her photos on social media on May 10. Her Instagram caption made her aquatic inspiration clear. “When you dress up as just the tail,” she wrote in part, adding the mermaid emoji.

And yes, the bodycon midi dress was definitely giving Ariel, pre-legs. The sparkly creation she found with Happy Isles — a self-described “vintage designer haven” — shifted from silvery blue to teal depending on the light, and its embellishments look very scaly (in a good way).

Lively had even more shine thanks to Tiffany, and she noted that in her caption, too. “We felt so special. So well fed. And so well sparkled,” she wrote.

The vintage look managed to console some of her fans who were sad to see her miss the Met Gala on May 6. One commented Lively was “still the best dressed,” despite not attending.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Extra Starpower

Lively gave fans another celebrity style moment to appreciate by including a photo of her and Rosé from Blackpink taken during the event. The snap gave a glimpse at Rosé’s pink strapless minidress from the Australian luxury fashion brand Zimmermann; it featured a bustier-inspired bodice and a pleated skirt.

Rosé paired her dress with neutral Christian Louboutin pumps during the event, but she later upped the ante when she posted photos of her look with Vivenne Westwood’s Elevated Ghillie platforms. The second pair was more distinct, given the cotton seaweed jacquard, frayed edges, and ribbon ties.

Blake Lively and Rosé at the Tiffany & Co. event WWD/WWD/Getty Images

It’s all love between Tiffany’s VIPs. After Rosé saw Lively’s post, she commented with the hugging-people emoji, along with four red hearts.