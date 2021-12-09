Celebrity
16 Lines From Rosé’s Calm Sleep Story That Are Perfect Reminders For Tough Days
The Blackpink performer is the latest star to narrate a bedtime story on the mediation app.
What does your ideal night-time recipe look like? A hot cup of tea? A long bath and a book? Scrolling through TikTok videos of small dogs until your eyes close? While I’m partial to all three, proving to be an even better sleep companion is Calm’s bedtime stories series narrated by famous celebrities with soothing, dulcet tones. Following in the footsteps of Harry Styles, Matthew McConaughey, Bridgerton’s Regé Jean-Page, and many more, K-Pop star Rosé from the band BlackPink is the latest star to read a Sleep Story on the calm app.
While Rosé’s music with BlackPink tends to be geared more towards parties and nights out rather than bedtime, the singer’s delicate and melodic voice is a dreamy antidote to a stressful day. During the 30-minute recording of a story entitled Grounded, the New Zealand-born star focussed on stress relief and dealing with anxiety while also speaking about a dedicated night-time routine and how beneficial that can be for your mental health.
Rosé’s sleep story was made available to listen to on the app on December 7, and the performer shared, “I am so excited to share a Sleep Story on Calm to help others find their own moments of rest and reflection.”
Keep reading to find 16 of the most poignant lines from Rosé’s Sleep Story.