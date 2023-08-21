Halle Bailey's Clear 3D Nails Are The Mermaidcore Manicure Of Dreams

Since the anticipated live-action remake’s first look dropped — and with it, a viral whirl of awe-struck children seeing themselves represented as their favorite Disney character — The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey has embraced the beloved siren-esque, mermaidcore aesthetic in her own life, too.

It goes without saying that the film’s world premiere called for the singer and actress to go full-on siren mode, with frosted blue eyeshadow, oceanic nails, and a gown that looks like glistening water to match. And while The Little Mermaid officially graced theater screens back in May (and the artist has seemingly moved onto new projects with her just-dropped single, “Angel”), Bailey proved once more that she will forever be inspired by her iconic role as Ariel, albeit in subtle ways.

Case in point? Bailey took to Instagram over the weekend to share some recent bathing suit-clad snaps, with no makeup, ultra-long lash extensions, and a crystal clear “more is more” manicure. ICYWW, her one piece swim suit is a metallic purple hue (that nods to the OG cartoon’s seashell bra of the same color). What’s more, her 3D nails are appear to mimic the look of crystal clear Caribbean waters, with glistening texture and “waves” on her long tips.

The result is giving serious Ariel IRL vibes.

While the exact manicurist behind the look has yet to be revealed, Bailey has frequently worked with the Tokyo-born artist, Yoko Sakakura, most recently tapping her expertise for The Little Mermaid’s buzzy premiere. Given that Sakakura frequently creates out-there looks for clientele (which also includes the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, and Scarlett Johansson), it’s safe to say that the bold 3D art is very much on-brand for the duo.