Blake Lively is finally back on the press circuit promoting Another Simple Favor, the sequel to her 2018 dark comedy, A Simple Favor, alongside Anna Kendrick and Henry Golding. And though the Betty Buzz founder is notoriously a big fan of method dressing, aka the M.O. of stylish A-listers to amp a project’s publicity by adding Easter eggs to their press tour wardrobes, don’t expect Lively’s ’fits to be “simple.” Her latest red carpet look was anything but.

Blake’s Plunging Leather Coat

On Tuesday, April 15, the Another Simple Favor cast flew to London for the Prime Video film’s UK screenings and photo calls. As expected of the self-styled celebrity, Lively walked the carpet in one ostentatious number: a faux leather coat worn as a dress.

Though the top half of the David Koma number looked like your run-of-the-mill leather blazer, lapels and all, closer inspection revealed that it was actually a floor-length piece. The entire length of the skirt was fringed, flowing with every step like chicly shredded leather. Upping the spicy ante, the Age of Adaline star leaned into the item’s décolletage-baring plunge by eschewing a bra and completing the all-black ’fit with ultra-sheer tights and knee-high boots.

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The flowy look is a complete pivot from the series of pantsuits she wore to A Simple Favor’s promo circuit, where she practically mirrored her character Emily’s tailored wardrobe.

Her Signature Waves

As for her choice of accessories, she frosted herself with the sparkliest diamond jewelry. Peep her multiple rings, bangles, and earrings.

What she did keep simple (sort of) was her glam. As per usual, the Blake Brown founder let her curls down instead of going for a more stylized do. She also kept her makeup color palette neutral.

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Honorable Mention: Anna’s Lacy Set

She wasn’t the only one who dressed to impress. Kendrick also wore a racy number balanced with saccharine details. Her Zuhair Murad sleeveless dress was crafted from see-through lace, fully revealing the cream high-waist undies she had on. Another saucy detail? The cutout details across her waist. The Pitch Perfect alum accessorized simply with dainty jewelry and heeled black sandals.

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Judging by the press tour, this film will be a style hit.