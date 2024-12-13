Blake Lively’s Cleavage-Baring Red Carpet Look Was Basically Chic PJs

Blake Lively is taking comfy dressing to a whole new level.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, the Gossip Girl alum attended the 2024 Beauty Inc Awards in New York. The entrepreneur fit right in at a beauty industry fête, especially since she recently made her foray into haircare with her newly launched Blake Brown line. The beauty-focused event, however, didn’t keep her from proving she’s a fashion girl through and through.

Blake’s Butter Yellow Co-Ords

Lively rolled up to the carpet in a monochromatic delectable butter yellow, 2024’s biggest color trend. On top hung a soft, aqueous button-down enveloped in sequins. She popped a few buttons of the oversized item open for a décolletage-forward accent. She then wore it over matching tapered trousers. She borrowed the ensemble from the boys — literally. The look was pulled from Sergio Hudson’s Spring/Summer 2025 men’s collection. Though it was straight off the runway, the oversized style made the set look like chic, cozy pajamas.

Embracing the matchy-matchy motif, she clutched a similarly yellow Chanel handbag also covered in sparkly sequins. The sunny palette also extended from her head to toe; not only were her shoes painted yellow, but her blond hair also fit the bill.

Katie Jones/WWD/WWD/Getty Images

It Had An SATC Twist

Gossip Girl fans know how difficult it is to look at Lively’s outfits and not immediately think of her fictional New York fashion girl alter ego, Serena van der Woodsen. This outfit, however, channeled a different fictional NY icon: Carrie Bradshaw.

Carrie left a legacy of looks and idiosyncratic ways of styling clothes — one of which included wearing mismatched shoes. If you look closely, you’ll notice that Lively’s footwear wasn’t identical on purpose. Her pointed-toe pumps, designed by Christian Louboutin, featured a mismatched Hawaiian-print base with multicolored spikes in a rainbow of hues. How very Serena Carrie of her.

Katie Jones/WWD/WWD/Getty Images

She Loves A Pajama-Inspired Number

If the comfy number looks familiar, that’s because she’s rocked a similar PJ-inspired wardrobe choice before. In June, she joined a Chanel event wearing the brand. While her co-attendees were decked out in tweeds and the label’s signature styles, she chose something else entirely: a co-ord set with a monogrammed floral print. Though it was technically a blazer and trousers, it resembled sleepwear — really, really stylish ones.

Ammar Rowaid/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

You can’t help but stan.