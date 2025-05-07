Over the past few years, Blake Lively’s name has practically been synonymous with press tours. With each outing, the Gossip Girl alum embraces method dressing, personifying her characters by way of her wardrobe options. In 2024, her closet became an explosion of florals while promoting It Ends With Us, a nod to her floral shop owner alter ego, Lily Blossom Bloom. Years prior, she rocked a series of pantsuits for A Simple Favor, just like her PR executive character, Emily Nelson.

While she made headlines for those looks repeatedly, in this fashion girl’s humble opinion, Lively turned out some of her best press circuit looks to promote a wholly different project: The Age of Adaline. One number, in particular, is seared in my mind.

Blake’s Red-Hot Dress

In 2015, Lively starred in The Age of Adaline, a romance about a woman named Adaline who doesn’t age. At the New York premiere, held on April 19 of that same year, the Betty Buzz founder showed out in a vivid ruby stunner.

Though she matched the carpet — a move celebs typically avoid — she still managed to steal the show. Designed by Monique Lhuillier, the halter gown stood out with its lace bodice and a leather pseudo-harness. The fitted top featured a drop-waist detail before billowing into a dramatic, tiered deconstructed skirt.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even the back had a rather saucy moment: a backless diamond cutout.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor completed her glam look with massive diamond-encrusted stud earrings and rings, and wore her hair in glamorous curls.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another Easter Egg?

Though Lively is way more intentional these days about adding hidden references to her wardrobe (perhaps it’s a habit she picked up from her Easter egg mastermind of a friend, Taylor Swift), her fiery attire seemed to nod to one of the iconic looks in the film.

Angus Strathie, the movie’s costume designer, outfitted Lively’s character in the same burgundy dress for two different New Year’s Eve parties (one in 1945 and the other in 2014), and it stole the show. The sleeved Gucci number featured a keyhole cutout, a beaded underboob detail, and a diamond cutout that exposed her back — just like Lively’s red premiere gown.

Lively’s been method dressing a decade before it became conventional. Now that’s a trailblazer.