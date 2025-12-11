It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Blake Lively is dressing for the occasion. This holiday season, the actress is taking festive dressing to the next level, whether she’s sporting a cherry red ‘fit or modeling some winter whites.

On Dec. 9, Lively wore two different looks that deserve a spot on every holiday party fitspo board. While out and about in New York City, the It Ends With Us star celebrated the season in a milkmaid-inspired red dress before switching to a white tweed jacket and feathered skirt.

Blake’s Festive Milkmaid Dress

This December, Lively is channeling major holiday cheer with her wardrobe choices. On Dec. 9, Lively stopped by a pop-up event to promoting her haircare line Blake Brown’s collab with the Stoney Clover Lane.

At the event — which was held at Stoney Clover’s West Village storefront in lower Manhattan — Lively stepped out in a berry-colored midi dress from Annina. The satin drop waist dress featured a milkmaid silhouette with a corset bodice and midi skirt. Lively’s skirt had delicate ruching and pleats, which added some dimension to the ‘fit. She paired the look with a pair of Dorothy-coded ruby red pumps.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Lively’s jewelry echoed the classic Christmas aesthetic. She wore emerald statement earrings and a matching teardrop necklace from Lorraine Schwartz for an evergreen pop of color.

A Winter Wonderland

For her second outfit of the night, Lively swapped her red dress for another monochromatic ‘fit from Tamara Ralph. This time, she opted for a collarless white and gold plaid jacket, which featured sparkly beading and a cinching white belt. Lively wore a sheer feathered midi skirt beneath the blazer, giving her traditional look a modern twist by incorporating the latest avian trend.

The actress completed her outfit with a white purse and one of the most timeless accessories of all: a pair of bejeweled Louboutin pumps.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

These looks are going straight on my “nice” list.