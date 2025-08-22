Blake Lively is staying booked and busy. On Aug. 21, it was announced that the actor has signed on to produce and star in The Survival List, a new action-filled romantic comedy, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to studio Lionsgate’s official film synopsis, Lively is set to play Annie, a “highbrow reality TV producer” who is assigned against her wishes to a new show hosted by famous survival guide Chopper Lane. Naturally, the entire project goes haywire.

“When a shipwreck strands them on a deserted island, Annie discovers Chopper is a fraud and knows nothing about survival, leaving her in charge of figuring out how to keep them alive,” the synopsis reads. “Forced to work together, they begin to discover an unlikely chemistry.” Other casting details, including the role of Chopper Lane, have yet to be announced.

The Survival List will mark Lively’s first theatrical feature since 2024’s It Ends With Us, based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel. The movie became an unexpected sleeper hit, grossing over $350 million at the global box office. It also marks Lively’s first new film role since the beginning of her legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

Lively’s Ongoing Legal Battle

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

In December, Lively filed a legal complaint against Baldoni with multiple allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct on the set of It Ends With Us. She also accused him of launching a retaliatory smear campaign against her during the press cycle. Baldoni’s producing partner, Jamey Heath, publicist Jennifer Abel, and crisis management expert Melissa Nathan were also named in the complaint.

Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, denied Lively’s allegations at the time, calling them “false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt.” In response, Baldoni and the parties named in the complaint filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, with claims of civil extortion, defamation, and false light invasion of privacy, among others. In June 2025, a judge dismissed Baldoni’s lawsuit, but the two are set to head to court over Lively’s case in March 2026.

Lively addressed the situation for the first time in May while appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote her latest movie, Another Simple Favor, which was filmed prior to the lawsuit’s filing. “I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially now, afraid to share their experience,” she said. “And fear is by design — it's what keeps us silent. But I also acknowledge that many people don't have the opportunity to speak, so I do feel fortunate that I have been able to.”