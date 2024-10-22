Much like her BFF Taylor Swift, Blake Lively has been dressing in eras. For months, she exclusively dressed in florals tied to her press tour for It Ends With Us. The blooming motif was a direct interpretation of her florist character, aptly named Lily Blossom Bloom. Over the weekend, however, she traded her florals for a different kind of botanical: lush foliage.

Her latest look was a combination of leafy green hues, from shades of eucalyptus to moss. In true Lively fashion, she proved she can wear any permutation of clothes and still look oh-so chic.

Blake’s Lacy Dress

On Friday, Oct. 18, Lively hosted a party for Betty Booze, her canned cocktail brand. Inspired by Halloween, she aptly named the shindig the “Betty BOOze Harvest Happy Hour.”

The Gossip Girl alum wore a lacy sleeveless number from Michael Kors that hugged her body. The front of the dress — with the straps, square neck, and deep, skin-baring armhole — mimicked an apron, a fun nod to Lively being the event’s hostess.

Despite the more conservative midi length, which fell right past her knees, the dress was still spicy in its see-through fabrication.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

She accessorized with massive statement jewelry including shoulder dangler earrings, chunky cuffs, and rings with oversized gems. Paired with her golden curls, Lively’s accessory mix, especially the hippie-adjacent vibes of the earrings, gave Serena van der Woodsen energy.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

A masterclass in layering textures, Lively paired the dress with knee-high Christian Louboutin boots with a ladder of metallic buttons. They came in a much darker leafy tone: fir green.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Interesting Topper

Earlier in the day, Lively added a topper to the ensemble: an oversized cardigan in olive. The grandpa-style knit (also from Michael Kors) was an interesting choice, especially paired with such a romantic, lush piece. Despite the unexpected combo, Lively made it work. It’s one of her best traits as a fashion it girl.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

A Page Out Of Kim Kardashian’s Playbook

Perhaps Lively is on to something. After all, it’s not the first time a cardigan was paired with a decadent dress. Back in May, Kim Kardashian went viral for pairing her metallic see-through designer gown with a pilly gray cardigan — on the steps of the Met Gala, no less.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Who knew the humble cardigan could be elevated?