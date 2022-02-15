Beauty
It’s this season’s biggest color trend.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
If NYFW is any indication, blue eyeshadow will be one of the year's top beauty trends.
Getty Images/ Albert Urso / Stringer
Various designers, including Christian Siriano, Kim Shui, Altuzarra, and Maryam Nassir Zadeh (shown here) styled their models in brilliant blue liners and shadows, reiterating what we already knew from this year’s Paris Haute Couture Week: Colorful makeup is back with a bang.