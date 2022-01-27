Beauty
Colorful makeup is having a major moment.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Haute Couture Week never fails to impress, but this year’s bold use of makeup truly stole the shows. From pink eyeshadow to plum lips and feather lashes, read on for the best of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2022’s beauty moments.
Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Greek designer Celia Kritharioti’s models donned a plethora of polychrome makeup looks, like this orange eyeshadow — blended with yellow on the inner corners and white along the lower lash line — and matching tangerine peach lips.