Generally speaking, there are two kinds of beauty launches in the world: the highly anticipated, highly coveted, limited-edition products destined for TikTok glory and Insta fame, and then there are the ones that make your everyday better. Sometimes they aren’t particularly #exciting, but they are important nonetheless. Boots’ latest launch is former, but given the ongoing cost of living crisis, it is a collection that deserves attention and might even help on the bank balance front.

Boots’ new Everyday range is, as the name suggests, making beauty essentials, even more affordable. Prices start at 50p and range up to £1.50. Who said changing your spending habits without compromising on high-quality formulas was impossible?

Jenna Whittingham-Ward, Head of Boots Brand & Exclusive Beauty at Boots UK explained why the budget brand is so in-tune with the British chemist’s ethos: “Jessie Boot, who founded the company over 170 years ago, believed that quality products should be accessible to everyone, and I am delighted that the new everyday range delivers on those founding principles.”

Amongst the new affordable 60-piece range you’ll find skincare, hair care, and body products which have been created to leave you looking and feeling polished from head-to-toe. Some of the range’s hardworking heroes include get-the-job-done shampoos and conditioners, to skin-smoothing shower gels, hand washes, and more.

It may be the most affordable launch on our list for this week, but it certainly isn’t the only exciting new launch to have on your radar this week...

