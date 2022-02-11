Your Favourite '00s Makeup Range Is Making A Huge Comeback This Year

It was the budget make-up brand that we all relied on for rainbow-hued eyeshadows, vibrant lip crayons, and miracle matte pressed powder for our school disco looks. And now, Boots has announced that its nostalgic and cult-favourite make-up brand Seventeen is making a comeback after continuing the range in 2018.

After a four-year hiatus, beauty lovers can now stock up their make-up bags or try out a new trend without breaking the bank. This month, Seventeen, now known as 17, will be back on our high streets with lipsticks from £2 to eyeshadow palettes from £5. The new line-up consists of over 150 high-performing products to build an entire make-up look for around £10. What’s more, the entire range is vegan, never tested on animals, and delivers quality at affordable prices, making the cosmetics accessible for all.

The new range aims to continue the brands legacy, celebrating every kind of beauty with day-to-day essentials such as skin-enhancing foundation (available in 20 shades), concealer (10 shades), neutral lip shades, and translucent setting powder, to amped up cosmetics for experimentation, including powerful pigmented eye sticks, bold liquid liners and lip-boosting glosses.

17 launches on Boots.com on Feb. 17 and in 495 Boots stores across the UK from Feb. 21, while Boots app customers have exclusive access to the pre-sale from Feb. 16.

