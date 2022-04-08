Boots’ Derm-Grade Skin Scan Will To Help You Perfect Your Routine – & It's Free

Tired of spending money on products that don’t work, or simply wish you could get some specific clarification about your skincare needs? Then you will want to pay attention to the brand new service at high street store Boots, which helps shoppers get a free skin scan using dermatologist-grade technology.

Skincare brand No7 has launched a new skincare diagnostic service, Pro Derm Scan, which promises to inform customers about the exact products and changes needed to help build your perfect regime. For many customers, it can be hard to keep up with the latest skincare must-haves. In some cases, people even end up causing more damage to their skin by using the wrong products and now No7 wants to help eliminate that issue.

The 15-minute consultation, which is available at more than 400 No7 counters across the UK, provides in-depth analysis of how your skin is performing, highlighting what you are doing well and what you might need to change to better support it. It works by using a hand-held scanner which magnifies skin by 30 times, while its hydration sensor measures moisture levels both below and on the surface of your skin.

The images are then used to give your skin scores out of five for hydration, oil balance, wrinkles, and pores. The results are combined with the expert advice of the brand’s beauty advisors in the first of its kind service to be made available for free across the nation.

“No7’s Pro Derm Scan service is a game-changer, bringing skin analysis technology with a human touch to the high street,” says Kirandeep Sandhu, No7’s global skincare innovation manager. “Through a personalised consultation with our No7 beauty advisors, No7 customers will be able to see their skin like never before, understand how their skin is performing, and receive expert advice on the right skincare and cosmetics products and regimes for their skin.”

What's more, the Pro Derm Scan service also helps identify key information about skin tone too so you can better understand what to look for when buying foundation. The inspiration for the launch came after research conducted by No7 on 2,000 UK women which found that 86% have bought a skincare product only to try it and find it doesn’t suit their skin, while 75% only use a third of their skincare and makeup.

Now, those days can now be a thing of the past because customers will not only walk away with personalised recommendations but will also be given a four-week “love it or your money back” guarantee. Plus, you can always book another consultation down the line to confirm if the new regime is working or not. The Pro Derm Scan consultation is available in 429 Boots stores nationwide and appointments can be booked here.