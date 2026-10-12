With new accessories dropping every few months, fashion girlies have new It bags to obsess over each season. But the guys typically play by a different set of style rules. Over the past few years, many have shown major love for extra-large tote bags, teeny crop tops, and “slutty little accessories.” Their respective wardrobe faves rarely intersect. But the Bottega Veneta Andiamo? She’s different.

The tote quickly became one of those bags you see on a chic, off-duty supermodel (like Kendall Jenner) and a six-foot-something man (*cough* Jacob Elordi *cough*). And that’s exactly part of the bag’s appeal.

The Bag’s Name Says It All

Before Matthieu Blazy took over Chanel as its artistic director, he spent 2021 through 2024 giving Bottega Veneta a total cool-girl — and cool-guy — revival. The Andiamo’s release helped cement that reputation, with the silhouette’s name literally translating to the Italian phrase for “Let’s go.” Designed as a practical grab-and-go piece, the moniker definitely checks out.

Introduced during the label’s Spring/Summer 2023 season — Blazy’s sophomore collection for the house — the bag is roomy enough for the daily commuter who refuses to leave the house without their entire life packed inside, but structured enough to keep it from collapsing. It captures movement and ease without skimping on luxury. The boxy top-handle is made in the label’s iconic Intrecciato weave and finished with its signature knot hardware, blending the posh codes of a classic Bottega with a completely modern feel.

The Celeb Obsession Is Real

Since its debut, the Andiamo has been everywhere, landing on the arms of celebs, editors, insiders, and your favorite internet boyfriends. Case in point: It’s been spotted on not one, but two Jenner sisters. Kylie posted her bag on TikTok in June 2023, while Kendall took her ’fit check to Instagram that same year, rocking the classic Andiamo in a mirror selfie. Months later, she swapped it out for a mini crossbody version.

Hollywood icons like Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, and Ayo Edebiri have also carried different versions of the bag, with Theron opting for a large burgundy option and Edebiri stepping out in a rectangular, green east-west style. Other fans of the quiet luxury aesthetic proudly embraced the silhouette, including Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

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The menswear crowd was equally hooked — especially Elordi. As Bottega’s brand ambassador, he’s become synonymous with the large Andiamo, toting multiple iterations everywhere from a vivid, tomato-red tote at Milan Fashion Week to a large dark neutral style at the airport. He even carried a smaller noir edition on an iced matcha run.

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He’s hardly the only heartthrob obsessed with the woven tote. Pedro Pascal, A$AP Rocky, BTS’ leader RM, and Joe Alwyn have also been spotted with the carryall, helping turn the style into a must-have for everyone.

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Secure The Bag

The Andiamo comes in four sizes (mini, small, medium, and large) and is available in fabrics ranging from classic leather and suede to leather-and-raffia and even fur-trimmed options. Apart from neutrals, the style is consistently reintroduced in bolder hues like vivid Blue Royal, Basil, and icy blue Glacial. For peak versatility, each bag features adjustable sliding braided straps, allowing you to easily sling it over your shoulder hands-free or use it as a top-handle bag.

Since its debut, the typically boxy silhouette has been reimagined in other shapes, including a more rectangular east-west, a messenger style, and a sleek, rectangular skinny clutch. No matter which silhouette you choose, one thing is certain: The Andiamo isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.