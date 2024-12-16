With their versatile and timeless design, east-west bags have become synonymous with an even more elevated version of quiet luxury among the style crowd. If you're considering investing in a bag, especially in a luxury one, east-west bags are the perfect choice for a functional, fashionable purchase.

What Is An East-West Bag?

The unique and trendy shape is characterized by an extended horizontal silhouette and a central shoulder strap. The format was originally developed in the 1950s, but reemerged in the designer scene in the spring/summer 2024 season.

Since then, the bag has grown increasingly popular with almost every large fashion house releasing their own versions. Some of the most in demand include Alaïa’s Le Teckel, Savette’s Symmetry Pochette, and Bottega Veneta’s Arco Tote. The buzzy Freja Caroline bag has even been spotted on the shoulders of Hailey Bieber, Alix Earle, and more.

Why It’s Worth Investing In

Due to the width, the bag can offer more storage than the traditional shoulder bag, and with its extra long strap, it allows it to fit comfortably on the shoulder and near the elbow.

Considering the long history of the shape and the continuing popularity, east-west bags make a timeless investment. Ahead, shop the 10 best bags that will immediately elevate your wardrobe and last you for years to come.

1 Le Teckel Medium Bag in Shiny Goatskin Alaïa $2,700 See on Alaïa One of the most sought-after east-west bags among fashion’s finest is Alaïa’s Le Teckel. The name is French for the dog breed “dachshund,” lending to its exaggerated, hot dog-like shape. The bag comes in a multitude of colors and features the classic long double straps with a matching double zipper.

2 Mini Chrystie Bag Espresso Freja $268 See on Freja The Freja Mini Chrystie and Caroline bags have gone viral due to them being the arm candy of every it girl this year. The bag has been spotted on Hailey Bieber, Lila Moss, Gabrielle Union, and Alix Earle (to name a few). The the Mini Chrystie bag ($268) and Caroline bag ($258) boast moderate price points and a variety of luxe muted hues.

3 East-West Tote Bag Ferragamo $1,750 See on Ferragamo Ferragamo’s East-West Tote is the ideal shoulder bag. With an extended strap, oblong shape, and modern details, this bag feels like creative director Maximilian Davis’ version of a bowling bag, one of the biggest trends this season. And the color offerings? *Chef’s kiss.*

4 Medium Leather Handbag Prada $2,850 See on Prada The ultimate cool-girl purse is this elongated Prada shoulder bag. It has an early aughts feel but the signature modern elements that the brand is known for. If you’re in the market for a unique bag that will age well and still be timeless, this is the perfect find.

5 Amazona 23 Cropped Bag in Nappa Calfskin Loewe $3,550 See on Loewe Loewe’s Amazona bag is a revised version of the 1970s iconic style. The rectangular bag is offered in a slew of dynamic colorways, all accented with gold hardware. If you’re looking for the best everyday, signature bag, you’ve met your match.

6 East-West Arco Tote Bottega Veneta $2,650 See on Bottega Veneta In Bottega Veneta’s signature Intreccio woven leather comes the mini East-West Arco Tote. The elongated silhouette is accompanied by a traditional central strap and gold hardware. The tote is produced in icy blue, as well as a natural stone, standard black, and forest green.

7 Simona Shoulder Bag Khaite $1,900 See on Khaite From a brand known for perfectly executing modern quiet luxury, Khaite’s Simona Shoulder bag is just that. In neutral snakeskin, this bag has the appeal of a classic and the glamour of a luxury bag. The sleek shape and shoulder handle add extra storage and function as well.

8 Slim Symmetry Pochette in Black Leather Savette $1,490 See on Savette The Savette Symmetry Pochette is a staple quiet luxury bag for industry insiders. The modernity of the shape in tandem with the traditional Italian craft leather has made for a quality product that is equally on trend.

9 Kelly Shoulder Leather Handbag Hermès $5,587 See on Hermès Although Hermès doesn’t deem its bags “east-west,” this horizontal Kelly bag has an extended silhouette. Resale sites have a plethora of Birkin and Kelly bags in oblong shapes in ranging price points and color ways. These are definitely collectors’ items.