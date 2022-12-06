When former Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee debuted the Cassette bag as a part of the Italian house’s pre-fall 2019 collection, the fashion circuit instantly embraced the chic, woven style. It became a cult favorite among celebrities and influences alike, with everyone from Rihanna to Jacob Elordi to Victoria Beckham rocking variations of the it bag.

The front flap Cassette — named for its rectangular shape — features the recognizable oversized weave that has become synonymous with Bottega. Rendered via the brand’s signature intrecciato technique, the boxy leather bag is completely devoid of any logos or motifs — it’s all about the beautiful leather craftsmanship.

Following its initial release, Lee introduced a pillow iteration (the viral Padded Casette) that has become the one of the most coveted accessories on the market. Today, it comes in an extensive range of colors, as well as multiple sizes and variants. The smallest style, dubbed the Candy Cassette, goes for $1,250 (colorways include Barbie pink, purple, and bright green, to name a few). Meanwhile, the most expensive offering is a padded version adorned with metallic studs, which costs $6,300.

Though the accessory has been an A-list essential since its release, support is still going strong among the fashion set. In December, Dua Lipa was seen sporting a vibrant blue Cassette that features a funky, wrinkled appearance, as opposed to the typically smooth leather.

If you find yourself in the market for one of these trendy stunners, just know that: A. I’m jealous of you. And, B. You can shop Dua Lipa’s exact style, and others like it, ahead.