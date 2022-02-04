The Hailey Bieber Way To Wear Hair Bows

Looking for a way to level up your accessory game this season? Look no further than to your hair. Often overlooked, it’s actually the home to one of the most throwback-worthy, celebrity-approved hair accessory trends. That’s right: we’re talking about the hair bow.

Your dresser was likely riddled with them when you were a child. One for every day of the month and then some. Maybe you changed them out depending on the season, slipped them into a side-part, added a ribbon to a ponytail, tied matching colors to the ends of your braids…the options were seemingly endless. But then you got “too old.”

The good news is, some of your favorite style icons have revived the trend over the past few years, more than proving that there are grown-up ways to wear your beloved childhood look as well. From Hailey Bieber to Zoë Kravitz, Kerry Washington, and more, celebrities are coming out in droves with bows tied to everything from messy topknots to effortless ponytails.

A hair bow is a great way to add a little bit of extra femininity to an otherwise edgy look, be it Bieber’s thong-baring backless Met Gala gown or Kravitz’s bold, beaded look. Because, after all, finding your personal style is all about balance.

Ahead, a hair bow to go with any outfit.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Velvet

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Velvet is having a fashion moment that extends to hair accessories, too. It’s a great way to add a cozy and chic touch to your winter wardrobe, whether that be paired with a turtleneck and jeans or, if you are Hailey Bieber at the 2019 Met Gala, a pink, backless, turtleneck gown.

Ribbon

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown went for not one but two small ribbon bows in her hair at the 2018 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards. This simple accessory makes a big statement with minimal effort. Throw one on top of a ponytail and you have a look.

Beaded

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Want to make a big, bold statement? Try some beads. They make for a sweet bridal moment or a major fashion moment, like on Zoe Kravitz at the Met Gala in 2018. Plus, they’re basically like jewelry for your hair.

Colorful

Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

If you’re looking to add a pop of color to your outfit, a patterned or colorful hair bow tie is a great way. Whether subtle, like on Elle Fanning at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, or fun florals, they’ll make every outfit just a little bit more fun.

Headband

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

A headband and hair bow combo may sound like the stuff of your childhood dreams, but they’re perfectly acceptable (and adorable) for grown ups, too. Just take Kerry Washington in this white bow headband while doing press for “Django Unchained” in 2013.