22 Chic Bridal Swimsuits For All Your Wedding Festivities

Hot bride summer.

By Avery Matera

Memorial Day is here, marking the unofficial start of summer and the beginning of wedding season. You’ll soon be jumping head-first into planning and budgeting. But while you’re busy booking flights, shopping for guest looks, and adjusting your budget for the influx of bachelorette parties, your own wedding is fast approaching.

The venue and catering and wedding dress and photographer have probably already been secured — months ago, for that matter. Now, it’s time to check off those random little things no one tells you to prepare for, like designing a wedding Snapchat filter, shopping for day-of purse snacks (trust me on this one), or buying bridal swimwear.

Yep, along with engagement party, bridal shower, bachelorette party, wedding weekend, wedding night, and honeymoon outfits, you’ve also got to add a few bridal swimsuits to your cart. Because between all of these events, I can guarantee you’ll schedule in some pool time — and you want to look every bit the bride there as you do walking down the aisle.

In short? It’s time to shop for some bridal swimwear. From sporty white maillots to embellished swimsuits that look like they belong on a couture runway, these chic white suits will have you serving bride.

The lingerie-inspired corset look is just as popular in swimwear as it is in wedding dresses. This suit is a vibe.

This bikini not only looks good, but it’s sustainable as well, crafted of recycled polyester made from plastic bottles and textile waste.

Keep it classic with a bandeau bikini — especially one with a Pinterest-style scalloped edge.

This sustainable brand has crafted the perfect bridal suit. With a totally exposed back and flutter sleeves, you’ll want to wear it long after you’ve gotten out of the pool.

Have a bit of fun with your bridal swim — tell the world who you are!

Why not add a little jewelry to your bridal swimwear? Cult Gaia certainly thinks so, as they add white pears as accents to their string bikinis just waiting for a bride to call her name.

A two-piece for the fashion bride. The unique design feels more like a couture creation than a swimsuit.

Babaton only just released swimwear this summer, and it truly feels like a second skin. Pick one up in white for your wedding weekend and beyond.

This square-neck onesie is made of a supportive, textured material and is guaranteed to stay totally opaque when wet.

Keep it simple with a string bikini in bright white, but opt for one that crisscrosses down your torso for a little something more.

A simple white set allows for optimal accessorizing — like glitzy gold jewels and a mini veil.

Take note from your bridal lingerie with a spicy, corset-style one-piece.

Go for a classic tank suit, whether you’re sporty, ultra-feminine, or somewhere in between.

This textured style is trending hard for summer 2022. It adds a little extra dimension to an all-white look.

Surfer brides, I’ve got you. The best part of this wetsuit is the totally open back, which makes it sultry and athletic at the same time.

The angular neckline and spaghetti straps give off that ‘90s vibe we’re all trying to emulate.

You’ll love the vintage-inspired style of this two-piece and the luxe eyelet embroidery to boot.

Make a dramatic statement with a one-piece swimsuit that boasts a “something blue.”

I’d recommend pairing this one-shoulder top with a pair of high-rise shorts and strappy sandals for daytime bachelorette fun.

This one-piece swimsuit is all about the subtle details, from tiny shoulder ties to a sporty patterned stripe down each side.

For the sassy-but-sweet bride, shop this swimsuit that boasts a low-V on the neck and back, but with a pretty, flutter neckline.

Your name is on the invitations, welcome baskets, and cake topper. It should be embroidered on your swimsuit as well.