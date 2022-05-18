Memorial Day is here, marking the unofficial start of summer and the beginning of wedding season. You’ll soon be jumping head-first into planning and budgeting. But while you’re busy booking flights, shopping for guest looks, and adjusting your budget for the influx of bachelorette parties, your own wedding is fast approaching.

The venue and catering and wedding dress and photographer have probably already been secured — months ago, for that matter. Now, it’s time to check off those random little things no one tells you to prepare for, like designing a wedding Snapchat filter, shopping for day-of purse snacks (trust me on this one), or buying bridal swimwear.

Yep, along with engagement party, bridal shower, bachelorette party, wedding weekend, wedding night, and honeymoon outfits, you’ve also got to add a few bridal swimsuits to your cart. Because between all of these events, I can guarantee you’ll schedule in some pool time — and you want to look every bit the bride there as you do walking down the aisle.

In short? It’s time to shop for some bridal swimwear. From sporty white maillots to embellished swimsuits that look like they belong on a couture runway, these chic white suits will have you serving bride.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Textured Bikini Top & Brazilian Bikini Bottom Mango Size XS-XL $70 See on Mango The lingerie-inspired corset look is just as popular in swimwear as it is in wedding dresses. This suit is a vibe.

2 Curve Recycled Mix and Match Knot Crop Bikini Top & High Leg High Waist Bikini Bottom ASOS Size 12-26 $40 See on ASOS This bikini not only looks good, but it’s sustainable as well, crafted of recycled polyester made from plastic bottles and textile waste.

3 Marysia Antibes Scallop Bikini Top & Bottoms Shopbop Size XS-L $185 See on Shopbop Keep it classic with a bandeau bikini — especially one with a Pinterest-style scalloped edge.

4 The Ruffle Shoulder One Piece Londre Size XS-4XL $156 See on Londre This sustainable brand has crafted the perfect bridal suit. With a totally exposed back and flutter sleeves, you’ll want to wear it long after you’ve gotten out of the pool.

5 WeWoreWhat Bride Scoop back Swimsuit Intermix Size P-L $150 See on Intermix Have a bit of fun with your bridal swim — tell the world who you are!

6 Anoki Bikini Top & Bottom Cult Gaia Size XS-XL $296 See on Cult Gaia Why not add a little jewelry to your bridal swimwear? Cult Gaia certainly thinks so, as they add white pears as accents to their string bikinis just waiting for a bride to call her name.

7 Mulan Ivory Bikini Andrea Iyamah Size XS-XXL $167 See on Andrea Iyamah A two-piece for the fashion bride. The unique design feels more like a couture creation than a swimsuit.

8 Babaton Bandeau Top & Classic Bottom Aritzia Size 2XS-2XL $120 See on Aritzia Babaton only just released swimwear this summer, and it truly feels like a second skin. Pick one up in white for your wedding weekend and beyond.

9 Saint Somebody Plus Size All The Right Places One Piece Verishop Size 8-20 $240 See on Verishop This square-neck onesie is made of a supportive, textured material and is guaranteed to stay totally opaque when wet.

10 The Wrap Triangle Bikini Top & String Tie Bikini Bottom Anemos Size XS-XL $180 See on Anemos Keep it simple with a string bikini in bright white, but opt for one that crisscrosses down your torso for a little something more.

11 Brinley Top & Willow Bottom Riot Swim Size XS-XL $198 See on Riot Swim A simple white set allows for optimal accessorizing — like glitzy gold jewels and a mini veil.

13 Contour One Piece Jade Swim Size XS-XL $198 See on Jade Swim Go for a classic tank suit, whether you’re sporty, ultra-feminine, or somewhere in between.

14 Textured V Scoop Triangle Bikini Top & Bikini Bottom Aerie Size XXS-XXL $67 See on Aerie This textured style is trending hard for summer 2022. It adds a little extra dimension to an all-white look.

15 Abysse Billie Surf Suit Free People Size XS-XL $240 See on Free People Surfer brides, I’ve got you. The best part of this wetsuit is the totally open back, which makes it sultry and athletic at the same time.

16 Agua Bendita Kali One-Piece Free People Size S-XL $160 See on Free People The angular neckline and spaghetti straps give off that ‘90s vibe we’re all trying to emulate.

17 Eyelet Embroidered Bandeau Bikini Top & Bikini Briefs & Other Stories Size 2-12 $78 See on & Other Stories You’ll love the vintage-inspired style of this two-piece and the luxe eyelet embroidery to boot.

18 Tabacaru Milly White One-Piece with Blue Bow Over the Moon Size XS-L $285 See on Over the Moon Make a dramatic statement with a one-piece swimsuit that boasts a “something blue.”

19 Ruffle One-Shoulder Swim Top & Brazilian Swim Bottom Victoria’s Secret Size XS-XXL $50 See on Victoria's Secret I’d recommend pairing this one-shoulder top with a pair of high-rise shorts and strappy sandals for daytime bachelorette fun.

20 Sofia Nageur One Piece Lemlem Size XS-L $250 See on Lemlem This one-piece swimsuit is all about the subtle details, from tiny shoulder ties to a sporty patterned stripe down each side.

21 Loreta Smooth One-Pieve Eberjey Size XS-L $159 See on Eberjey For the sassy-but-sweet bride, shop this swimsuit that boasts a low-V on the neck and back, but with a pretty, flutter neckline.