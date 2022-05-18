Memorial Day is here, marking the unofficial start of summer and the beginning of wedding season. You’ll soon be jumping head-first into planning and budgeting. But while you’re busy booking flights, shopping for guest looks, and adjusting your budget for the influx of bachelorette parties, your own wedding is fast approaching.
The venue and catering and wedding dress and photographer have probably already been secured — months ago, for that matter. Now, it’s time to check off those random little things no one tells you to prepare for, like designing a wedding Snapchat filter, shopping for day-of purse snacks (trust me on this one), or buying bridal swimwear.
Yep, along with engagement party, bridal shower, bachelorette party, wedding weekend, wedding night, andhoneymoon outfits, you’ve also got to add a few bridal swimsuits to your cart. Because between all of these events, I can guarantee you’ll schedule in some pool time — and you want to look every bit the bride there as you do walking down the aisle.
In short? It’s time to shop for some bridal swimwear. From sporty white maillots to embellished swimsuits that look like they belong on a couture runway, these chic white suits will have you serving bride.
