London high society gathered for the season’s most exclusive and extravagant ball — a.k.a. the Bridgerton Season 3 premiere. Netflix held an event that met Queen Charlotte’s standards on May 13 in New York City to celebrate the upcoming installment, And accordingly, the entire cast of the Netflix series donned their best, as Lady Whistledown would have required.

The show’s stars, including Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Simone Ashley, and Jonathan Bailey, showed up to the premiere all glammed up. And of course, the cast was joined by their ringleader, creator and producer Shonda Rhimes. Read on to see the standout looks of the evening.

Nicola Coughlan

For her Season 3 premiere look, Coughlan embraced her character Penelope’s bridal journey. She wore a white off-the-shoulder gown designed by Danielle Frankel with a striking peplum cut-out and train. She completed her look with matching heels, long opera-style gloves, and a distinct red Artists4Ceasefire pin.

Simone Ashley

Ashley, who returns as Kate Bridgerton, stunned in a strapless silver gown by Prada, which featured tons of sequins and fringe details.

Bessie Carter

Carter, who plays Coughlan’s onscreen big sister Prudence, stunned in a dramatic long black skirt and a bold metal breastplate.

Jonathan Bailey

As usual, Jonathan Bailey, aka Viscount Bridgerton, dressed to impress in a classic tailored white suit over a sheer tank top, complete with brown loafers.

Hannah Dodd

Bridgerton newcomer Hannah Dodd paired a strapless black peplum top with a regal sky-blue floor-length skirt, complete with a small train trailing behind her.

Adjoa Andoh

The iconic Lady Danbury herself, Adjoa Andoh, showed out in a Safiyaa gown with a high-waisted black skirt and a white halter-neck top with a cape, bound together with a leather harness-style belt.

Harriet Cains

Cains, who stars as Coughlan’s onscreen sister Philippa, went full goth with her premiere look. She wore a sheer black gown with lace square patches showing off nipple pasties and visible underwear. She completed her look with a sun-shaper choker necklace and kept the shoes simple in black heels.

Luke Newton

As Lady Whistledown's love interest, Luke Newton dressed the part in an outfit designed by Versace. He paired a Scottish kilt-inspired red plaid shirt with perfectly tailored black pants and boots.

Jessica Madsen

Jessica Madsen, who plays Cressida Cowper, wore a black multi-layered gown by ShuShu/Tong, It had a bow-tie neckline with a white ruffled underlayer, complete with black stilettos.

Claudia Jessie

Eloise Bridgerton herself, Claudia Jessie, went for a bright and bold look, wearing a sky blue pinstriped suit and emerald green platform heels.

Joanna Bobin

Lady Cowper, Joanna Bobin, embraced her title on the red carpet, donning an intricate white lace gown with sheer shoulder sleeves, subtle floral detailing, and a ruffled hem.

Shonda Rhimes

Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes embraced her show’s elegant aesthetic in an off-shoulder black lace gown, complete with a diamond bracelet, and matching necklace and ring.