In Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2, the “ill-mannered” Cressida Cowper (as she was once described by Lady Whistledown) failed to win the affections of the ton’s most eligible suitors. In Season 3, she’s back once again, and her story takes an unexpected turn.

Fans are expecting her character to take on a larger role in the new season, so naturally, they are curious about Jessica Madsen, who plays Cressida.

New Bridgerton Besties

Before Bridgerton, Madsen starred in several big and small screen roles, including 2017’s Leatherface, Rambo: Last Blood, and Mr Selfridge.

In Season 3, Madsen’s Cressida strikes up an unlikely friendship with Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) after Eloise’s fallout with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). As fans recall, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) once rejected Cressida in favor of his friend, Penelope. Much to Cressida’s annoyance, the show’s latest chapter centers on Colin and Penelope’s (aka “Polin”) friend-to-lovers journey.

“We see her have this beautiful friendship with Eloise, which is very unlikely,” Madsen recently told ExtraTV of Cressida’s Season 3 storyline, revealing that fans will also learn more about her backstory.

Bridgerton’s Jessica Madsen and Claudia Jessie. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

“They [Cressida and Eloise] really show up. They show a mirror up to each other, and they learn different things,” Madsen said. “They listen to each other and Eloise challenges her and sort of helps her break down her mask and open up and be vulnerable, which we have not seen.”

Cressida’s Whistledown Twist

Warning: Bridgerton book spoilers ahead. The third season is based on Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, the fourth book in Julia Quinn’s series. In the novel, which focuses on Polin’s love story, Penelope does her utmost to hide her identity as Lady Whistledown. However, her attempts fail when Cressida discovers Penelope’s secret.

Instead of revealing Lady Whistledown’s identity, Cressida uses the opportunity to blackmail Penelope for a hefty sum of money. However, Colin, who previously learned the truth about Lady Whistledown, throws a wrench in Cressida’s plan and announces Penelope’s secret identity (with her permission) to the ton. It ultimately helps them avoid the scandal that would’ve ensued if Cressida had gotten her way.