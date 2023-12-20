Britney Spears’ 2001 MTV VMAs performance is pop culture canon. Period. Her performance — dancing with a live snake while knocking out “I’m A Slave 4 U” — made VMAs history and is still referenced to this day.

Equally iconic was her on-stage outfit: a green bra and embellished hot pants. Decades later, it’s still a Halloween costume go-to, which speaks to its longevity in the fashion zeitgeist.

What many don’t remember, however, was the look she wore on the red carpet before. While this ensemble didn’t feature any exotic animals, from a fashion perspective, her lace number was just as thrilling.

Britney’s Lacy LBD

By 2001, the Crossroads star was a bonafide awards show vet. The one to watch, she turned heads on the ’01 red carpet in an NSFW lacy affair.

The LBD’s silhouette was simple enough at first glance: a mock neck mini dress with long sleeves. The choice of see-through lace fabric, however, fully flaunted her lingerie: a matching bra and low-rise undies set that became the focal point of her outfit.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Simple Accessories

Keeping the rest of her ensemble minimal, Spears accessorized the look with diamond stud earrings and black T-strap sandals, before heading inside and making on-stage history.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

One of her most revealing looks ever, it was also one of her best.