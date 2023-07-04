Summer is great and all... until you encounter bugs. Nobody wants to swat mosquitos or spot ants on their picnic blanket. But if those bugs are parading across your fingertips in the form of beautiful nail art, you’ll be surprised how quickly you stan.
Believe it or not, bug nails are the latest adorable nail trend on TikTok, where the mani category has over 216 million views. Creators are painting tiny ladybugs, mini beetles, butterflies, and even rows of ants on their fingertips for an outdoorsy vibe that’s perfect for summer — and the cute designs embrace wildlife in a way that won’t ruin your picnic.
To get an idea of just how many bug nail designs have swarmed social media, take a look at these numbers: ladybug nails have over 23 billion views on TikTok, bee nails have 4.8 million, and butterfly nails have racked up over 27 million. The trend is basically an entomologist’s dream, and it also means there’s plenty of inspiration out there when you’re hunting for manicure ideas.
You can DIY the look with precise dots of polish to create a cartoon-y ladybug or a couple of ants, or you can opt for nail decals if you prefer something more anatomically correct. Either way, keep scrolling for 11 super cute bug nail ideas so that you can revel in the wonders of nature.