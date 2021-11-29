Even the simplest manicure can give you a pep in your step, but peering down at a festive set of glitter nails can boost the most bah humbug of moods. Whether you opt for silver or gold or just a touch of shimmer on your tips, the holidays provide the perfect backdrop for a sparkly mani.
“Getting your nails done with polish that you like — especially if you like glitter — makes you feel more confident to stretch your hands out,” says Kerry Allen, a nail technician at Barry’s Beauty Bar in Brooklyn, New York. “Christmas is glittery, and everyone wants to be glittery.” You could be clutching a champagne flute at a swanky holiday party or a mug of hot chocolate while cozied up in front of the fireplace — either way, sparkling fingertips work as the perfect accessory.
You’ve got endless options to pick from for your festive nail art, from the always-in-style French manicure to dazzling color mashups. Allen says she lets her sparkle-loving clients lead the way when it comes to color, coarseness, and design — because there’s no wrong way to do glitter. As we settle into the most wonderful time of the year, add these glitter nail designs to your mood board for your holiday looks.