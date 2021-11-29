Even the simplest manicure can give you a pep in your step, but peering down at a festive set of glitter nails can boost the most bah humbug of moods. Whether you opt for silver or gold or just a touch of shimmer on your tips, the holidays provide the perfect backdrop for a sparkly mani.

“Getting your nails done with polish that you like — especially if you like glitter — makes you feel more confident to stretch your hands out,” says Kerry Allen, a nail technician at Barry’s Beauty Bar in Brooklyn, New York. “Christmas is glittery, and everyone wants to be glittery.” You could be clutching a champagne flute at a swanky holiday party or a mug of hot chocolate while cozied up in front of the fireplace — either way, sparkling fingertips work as the perfect accessory.

You’ve got endless options to pick from for your festive nail art, from the always-in-style French manicure to dazzling color mashups. Allen says she lets her sparkle-loving clients lead the way when it comes to color, coarseness, and design — because there’s no wrong way to do glitter. As we settle into the most wonderful time of the year, add these glitter nail designs to your mood board for your holiday looks.

1 Snowflakes & Sparkle With dainty snowflakes decking these coffin-shaped tips, this design’s nod to the holidays is just subtle enough that it could work all winter long.

2 Pretty In Pink These bold magenta nails would be hard to miss on any New Year’s Eve dance floor. Add multiple layers of any colorful glitter polish to your tips for all the glitz.

3 Winter Wonderland Another wintery manicure idea? This set of snowy nails, which has a mix of snowflakes and frosted white and silver shimmer for North Pole vibes.

4 Dark Magic If you’re into dark polishes, add touches of silver or gold glitter on top of a rich black manicure for a look that’s equal parts chic and festive.

5 Day To Night All that glitters is truly gold when you look at this gorgeous holiday manicure. Incorporate a mix of full sparkly nails with frosted tips for a subtle but still lustrous design.

6 Pink & Blue For a less traditional take on holiday nails, this multicolor mani with pops of pink, purple, blue — and plenty of glitter — does the trick in style.

7 Iridescent Glitter Pair a rust-colored polish with iridescent glitter for a seasonally chic manicure idea that would work well into spring.

8 Ombre Tips Keep it festive and bright with these sparkly nails that blend from copper to emerald glitter on each tip.

9 Glittery French Mani Take your French manicure into the holiday season with wintery hues like these chocolate and gold glitter accents.