The hallmarks of luxury fashion are ubiquitous: red-bottom shoes, double C-emblazoned bags, and that famously preppy khaki plaid. Founded in 1856 by Thomas Burberry, the eponymous brand’s trademark Vintage Check has been around since the 1920s, but it wasn’t until the 1960s that it became a mainstay.

The London fashion house initially used what would later become their iconic checked print as the lining for their eminent gabardine trench coats. Years later, Jacqueline Dillemman, a buyer at one of the Paris storefronts, would make a small choice that would change Burberry forever. While preparing a presentation, she thought to use the plaid lining from the coats to wrap luggage and accessories. Thus, history was made.

Following Dillemman’s lead, the brand would release virtually every product imaginable in the Vintage Check print, from shoes and scarves to bags, luggage, and beyond. Today, it is one of the most instantly-recognizable (and frequently replicated) patterns across the globe.

Fashion tastemakers Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Nicki Minaj, Angus Cloud, and Gigi Hadid have all donned the imitable legacy pattern. Throughout the years, celebrities have worn Burberry checks on every article of clothing imaginable — from the original trench coat to button-down shirts, as well as leggings and the Classic Check Cashmere Scarf.

In 2019, former Burberry creative director Riccardo Tisci would release a boxy handbag covered in the tan, red, and black print: the Medium Title Vintage Check Two-Handle Bag. According to Les Façons, the tote-style carry-all was inspired by a military satchel found in the brand’s archives.

It features a snap button closure to the main compartment, which is split down the middle by a wide interior pocket, and an optional shoulder strap for ease of wear. Its signature three gold studs add a final touch of polish to the hand-painted edges and the staple print.

The accessory skyrocketed into the public eye recently, when it was brutally mocked on the Season 4 premiere of HBO’s Succession for being “ludicrously capacious,” “monstrous,” and “gargantuan.” The tote itself received mixed reviews from viewers — some fans even likened the bag to that Louis Vuitton bag from the SATC movie.

Even amongst the naysayers, its newfound viral fame has sent fans scrambling to get their hands on the $2k plaid purse. And if you’ve got Roy money, you can still stop the exact style for yourself. Both the black leather and all-over check designs are available online in mini, small, and medium sizes, ranging from $2,250 to $2,890 in price.

Perhaps the medium size in the Vintage Check print is a bit too ostentatious for the quiet luxury of the 1%, but the exemplary print has managed to stay relevant for decades — and it’s not going away anytime soon.