Paris Couture Week may have ended a few weeks ago, but an unlikely runway is keeping fashion girls fed: the WNBA tunnels. Over the weekend, the league held an AT&T-sponsored All-Star Game in Indianapolis, gathering one of its most in-demand and stylish athletes. I’m talking about Indiana Fever’s point guard Caitlin Clark.

Caitlin’s Preppy Look

Since the professional basketball player’s draft in 2024, Clark has been touted as one of the league’s chicest — for good reason. She was the first-ever basketball rookie to be dressed by Prada for any draft, practically cementing the luxury market’s eye on the WNBA as a new market to tap. It’s the “Caitlin Clark Effect.” Since then, audiences have been practically as invested in her tunnel walks to the court as much as her game itself.

On Saturday, July 19, Clark attended the All-Star game in another head-to-toe Prada look, her nth ensemble from the label. (That alone is a feat — even budding style stars in Hollywood have to build fashion cred to be noticed by the Italian brand.) Naturally, she looked oh-so-chic.

She wore a cropped white button-down layered under a logo-bearing cream sweatshirt. She topped off her look with a sleek black blazer with no visible lapel, giving her ’fit the preppy schoolgirl special.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

For the bottom, she went with matching inky mid-rise trouser shorts, which she belted to keep the look polished. The ensemble even had a surprising spicy detail: a peekaboo navel.

The pièce de résistance of the ’fit, however, was also its most subtle. Tacked onto one of her pockets was the tiniest Prada wallet. Though the bulky detail was partly utilitarian, it was also the sign of a styling whiz. Now fashion savants will at least consider trading their bags for an outside pocket wallet. To tie the look together, she strutted in pointed-toe pumps also in black. It’s suiting made cool.

A Prada Girl, Through & Through

Since she began her partnership with Prada in 2024, the athlete has been repping the brand consistently. In fact, some of her best looks also happened to be head-to-toe Prada numbers.

Case in point: when Clark gave the cheugy Canadian tuxedo a chic rebrand in 2024 before playing against the Chicago Sky.

Or, her most iconic: her 2024 Draft look, where she wore a bedazzled rhinestone bra with a satin skirt and matching jacket.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Her fashion game stays winning.