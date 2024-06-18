In addition to electrifying the WNBA with her court skills, Caitlin Clark is quietly emerging as a fashion force to be reckoned with. Game days have long provided athletes with chances to show off their personal style, and the Indiana Fever rookie is leaning into that trend.

So far, Clark has balanced a polished yet jock aesthetic. Take, for example, her recent arrival at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where her professional team plays.

On Sunday, June 16, the Indiana Fever hosted the Chicago Sky — the team for which Clark’s fellow rookies Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese play. It was the most-watched WNBA game in 23 years, and the Fever ultimately pulled off a 91-83 win.

In addition to thrilling viewers with 23 points, Clark also had a tunnel outfit tailor-made for fashion insiders.

Caitlin’s Denim Prada Moment

She elevated the Canadian tuxedo, courtesy of a cropped Prada denim jacket, which she layered over a matching crop top. Clark paired the set with high-waisted jeans. To add a touch of edge, she opted for black pumps, dark sunglasses, and a sleek black Prada bag.

Caitlin’s Other Prada Looks

The rookie has a soft spot for the Italian fashion house. Before the WNBA season tipped off, she walked the red carpet at the Full Court Press premiere in another Prada look. That time, it was a sophisticated moment in monochromatic beige. The outfit — a white, cropped Prada top with a matching high waist pants — showcased her toned physique, and a white Prada purse completed the chic ensemble.

Clark at the premiere of Full Court Press. Michael Hickey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And we can’t forget about the WNBA draft night. Forget traditional suiting. Clark went full-on glam. She dazzled in a head-to-toe Prada look, featuring a white, satin mini skirt and a matching oversized jacket. The sparkling crystal-embellished crop top added a touch of glamour, and the Prada accessories — well, let’s just say they screamed “future fashion icon.”

Clark at the WNBA draft on April 15, 2024. Sarah Stier/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

It marked the first time Prada had dressed anyone for an NBA or WNBA draft. Here’s to hoping for more designer-baller collaborations in the future.