WNBA star Caitlin Clark isn’t just a rising star because of her sensational athleticism — she’s also been on a streak of major pre-game fashion moments. The Indiana Fever guard arrived at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday, June 21 before her game against the Atlanta Dream wearing a cute athleisure set and statement designer bag.

Caitlin Clark’s Gucci Purse

The most eye-catching piece of the outfit was Clark’s purse, which seems to be the Ophidia shoulder handbag from Gucci in beige and white. It currently retails for $1,980 on Net-a-Porter. The monogrammed coated leather of this purse is trimmed in a textured leather, with a gold Gucci logo set into the center. She wore it with the long fabric strap in the iconic red-and-green Gucci stripes and a cheerful smile as she greeted fans.

This appears to be Clark’s first time wearing Gucci, though it’s not her first time sporting a high-end fashion label. The basketball star has become known for her fashion taste, showing up to draft night in a head-to-toe Prada look, and turning out weeks of cute pre-game outfits during her first month in the WNBA. Just last week she showed up in a chic coordinating plum set, also paired with a designer bag.

Caitlin Clark’s Outfit

Clark kept it casual for the rest of her outfit with a black-and-white set from Nike. The black t-shirt, adorned with a tiny Nike swoosh, seems to be the Nike Sportswear Essential slim cropped t-shirt, which retails for $30 on the site. The pants, which are from Serena Williams’ collaboration with the brand, seem to be the Serena Williams Design Crew fleece pants in the color light bone. They have a chain attachment that adds a bit of edginess to the otherwise soft look, and are currently on sale for $102.97.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Just one week ago, Williams herself spoke about Clark at the Tribeca Film Festival. When asked about the media attention being fixated on Clark right now, Williams said she empathized with Clark’s previous statements about staying off social media. “I love that she tries to stay grounded,” the tennis legend said during the festival. “I think it's so important to just continue to do what she's doing. No matter what other people do. If people are negative, it's because they can't do what you do. Hopefully she'll continue to do what she's doing."

Brian Fluharty/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream

Indiana Fever won against Atlanta Dream on Friday, beating them 91-84. Clark scored 16 points, stunning fans and leading the team into their fourth consecutive win. The game sold out and set a WNBA record with 17,575 fans in attendance.