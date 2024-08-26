Basketball fans know Caitlin Clark has had a fantastic season — so much so that she’s vying for WNBA Rookie Of The Year. While the title winner is still TBD, one thing is for sure: The Indiana Fever phenom is the league’s Style ROTY.

The athlete’s pre-game tunnel walk should be renamed as a strut. The few steps she takes on the way to a match are just as riveting as all the dribbling, twisting, and cross-court running she does during the games themselves. Just last weekend, for example, Clark waltzed to the court in an outfit that easily could’ve been on a red carpet.

Caitlin’s Bra-As-Top Number

Before facing off against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, Aug. 24, Clark proved just how much of a fashion girl she is by rocking one of the industry’s buzziest trends: wearing a bra as a top. Her lingerie of choice? A stretchy bandeau bra from A.L.C.

Despite discarding her top (typically a key element in outfits), she still looked put together with a slightly oversized satin tuxedo jacket. The black-tie topper from Golden Goose came with a cool $1,100 price tag.

Her bottoms, meanwhile, literally dazzled and kept all eyes on her. She wore low-rise baggy jeans from Alice + Olivia completely covered in rhinestones.

Her Fashion Girl Accessories

Clark clearly knows her fashion ABCs. She combined contemporary cult-followed labels (Golden Goose, for example, is a Beyoncé favorite) with some of the chicest luxury brands via her A-plus accessorizing.

Case study 1: her mini crossbody from Louis Vuitton. While her exact bag style (embellished with hardware) isn’t available to shop, the basic Pico GO-14 is on the website for $4,550. Presumably, with the added embellishments, hers costs more.

Case study 2: her Miu Miu slingbacks. The Italian label is a style star favorite, to be sure. But the buckled slingbacks have especially been embraced by influencers since they dropped. It’s no surprise Clark owns a pair of the heeled pumps. ICYWW, they retail for $1,370.

She’s a style winner, through and through.