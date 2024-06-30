Caitlin Clark Channeled Preppy Chic In A White Mini Dress

Caitlin Clark hasn’t just been making waves as an all-star WNBA rookie player, she’s also been turning heads with her chic pre-game looks. The Indiana Fever guard has often worn designer athleisure pairings like sweatpants with Gucci bags, but on Sunday, June 30, she arrived at Footprint Center in Phoenix channeling a different vibe — a preppy all-white look that might even be casual office-friendly.

Caitlin Clark’s Breezy Summer Look

Stepping into the arena before Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury game, Clark was all smiles as she sported a white mini dress blazer dress from Veronica Beard, which features double-breasted tortoiseshell buttons and a halter neckline with lapels. It currently retails on the site for $498. The WNBA star kept it monochrome with a pair of white Stuart Weitzman penny loafers that are currently on sale for $249 from Farfetch — the shoes incorporate an almond-brown trim that tie perfectly to the buttons on the dress. As for accessories, Clark carried a cream bag with gold hardware, and contrasting silver jewelry.

Caitlin Clark’s Pre-Game Style

Steph Chambers/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

In her first two months in the professional league, Clark’s style has blossomed, often erring on the side of easy, sporty and minimalistic, with some reliable formulas like monochrome outfits often appearing in her looks. Ahead of the Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream game earlier this month, she wore a simple plum tube top set with a pair of Nike Dunk sneakers, and she stepped out in Seattle on Thursday in another silky chocolate brown tube top set paired with more coordinating Nike Dunks. Clark is also no stranger to designer labels — she’s often seen sporting high-end brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Prada, particularly in her bag collection.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury

Chris Coduto/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

This game was yet another career achievement for Clark, who broke the Indiana Fever’s single-season rookie assist record in just 20 games. It was no mean feat, either — the Phoenix Mercury are one of the most notable teams in the WNBA, with three championships and stars like Brittney Griner and 20-year player Diana Taurasi. It was a heated game, but the Indiana Fever edged out another win, marking another major milestone on the Indiana Fever’s track record this season.

“This is the hottest ticket in Phoenix since [Megan] thee Stallion played here,” the WNBA commentator joked ahead of the game.