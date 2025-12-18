Regardless of what’s on the runways or celeb approved, the holidays come with a specific set of style tenets. Even the most quiet-luxury-obsessed fashion fans trade in their neutrals for Santa reds once December rolls around. It’s a dress code that never fails nor gets old. Another quintessential holiday trend is metallics — and what better way to rock the high-shine statement hue than with a party bag that screams “fun”? May I present: Calvin Klein’s The One Bag.

Part of the brand’s highly anticipated return to the New York Fashion Week circuit after a six-and-a-half-year hiatus, the arm candy debuted on the Fall 2025 runway. Designed by Veronica Leoni, the bag is an ode to the iconic CK One bottle, the label’s first-ever fragrance released in 1994. In the same size *and* shape as the original scent, the bag bears a similarly wide body, skinny bottle, and twist-off cap design detail.

The statement minaudière comes in two glossy hues: brass and silver, and can be worn as a clutch or a crossbody, thanks to its removable chain strap. (It also comes in brown leather, gray, or chic tortoiseshell print, if you’re so inclined.) The novelty piece can easily be paired with a going-out dress for a fun, cheeky look, or dressed down with jeans.

If you’re looking to add more than one metallic carryall to your wardrobe, there are a lot to choose from. Gold-hued options, including crescent-shaped nano bags, feel particularly festive, while silver pieces, whether in the form of a shoulder bag or sculptural clutch, are practically tinsel for the body. For an even bigger style impact, consider a metallic piece in a vivid hue, like pinks, reds, or even a Christmas tree green. Embrace the trend and shine, literally. After all, the holidays are prime peacocking time.