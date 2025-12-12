The holiday experience really does change as you get older. One example is everyone’s relationship with Santa Claus. When you’re young, the dream is a visit from the gift-bearer and to catch a glimpse of him. As you get older, it’s less about seeing him and more about dressing like him.

Fashion’s chicest stars aren’t immune to the Saint Nick effect. Just last month, Millie Bobby Brown served naughty Santa vibes in skin-baring red co-ords. The most recent style star to take style cues from the North Pole dweller? Emily Ratajkowski.

EmRata’s Red Mini

Unlike Brown, who rocked most elements of Mr. Claus’ uniform, including his hat, belt, and boots, Ratajkowski went the more subtle route on Thursday, Dec. 11, in New York. To attend a Kérastase event, for which she’s an endorser, the My Body author wore a fitted minidress with short sleeves and a mock neck. The ribbed knit T-shirt-style look came in a vivid Santa red hue, which suited the holiday-decorated venue. (She even posed in front of a decked-out Christmas tree.)

Ever the minimalist, she styled the look with sheer black tights and pointed-toe patent pumps, also in black.

Michael Simon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To keep warm before and after the event, the Too Much star threw on a midi-length black coat with thick lapels. For a defined waist, she knotted the accompanying built-in belt and added similarly hued sunglasses and a skinny shoulder bag to keep the look streamlined.

Michael Simon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A Moment For Her Blowout

While the pop of color was a showstopper, the real focal point of her ’fit was her hair. She styled it in voluminous glam waves with a defined side part, aka the “cheugy” millennial favorite that’s been making a comeback. (Gen Zers, in comparison, prefer a “cooler” center part.) The ’do perfectly framed her face and served as the perfect backdrop for her simpler silver stud earrings.

Michael Simon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The rest of her glam was relatively minimal, opting for flushed cheeks, high-octane gloss, and exaggerated lashes. Overall, her look was 10/10, no notes.