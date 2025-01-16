Cameron Diaz Wore A Sheer Top For Her First Red Carpet In 5 Years

After a long hiatus from acting — 11 years, to be exact — Cameron Diaz is finally making her triumphant return to the silver screen. And despite being out of the spotlight for over a decade, she’s managed to keep up with the style trends just fine, as evidenced by her most recent red carpet look.

Cameron’s Sheer Top

In case you need a refresher, Diaz announced her retirement from acting back in 2018, four years after appearing in her final feature film. Well, it looks like 2025 officially marks the end of her retirement era, because the Charlie’s Angels star making her highly anticipated comeback in the new Netflix movie Back In Action, which hits the streaming service on Jan. 17.

Diaz and co-star Jamie Foxx kicked off the press tour with a special screening of the film in Berlin, Germany on Jan. 15. Considering this was Diaz’s first red carpet appearance in five years, all eyes were on the mother-of-two. Luckily, The Body Book author arrived to the event in an on-trend ensemble that did not disappoint.

As she strolled down the carpet, Diaz sported a black sheer top featuring a mock neck design and an attached neck scarf, which she styled tied to the side in the shape of a bow.

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She donned another black layer underneath the blouse for added coverage — this time, the top boasted a sweetheart-shaped neckline.

Gerald Matzka/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Diaz also paired the see-through garment with a black floor-length wool silk coat that grazed the ground with every step she took. The double-breasted number, from Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, masterfully married the quiet and loud luxury trends with a subtle yet visible GG logo embellishment that covered the jacket.

The Being John Malkovich actor finished off the look with a pair of black high-waisted jeans that boasted a slouchy, oversized fit, and black leather loafers adorned with a Horsebit detail.

Tristar Media/WireImage/Getty Images

Of course, no return to the spotlight is complete without some jewels, so it’s only fitting that the romcom icon accessorized with a stack of eye-catching rings, and a pair of Puffy Dagger Earrings in yellow gold from Jennifer Fisher. The oval-shaped statement earrings currently retail for $200.

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

Needless to say, we missed seeing Cameron Diaz on the big screen and the red carpet.