In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, Camila Cabello tells Bustle how she uses her voice for change, and what beauty essentials are her must-haves.

Camila Cabello approaches life with a fiery passion and relatable humility. And as a proud Latina, top-charting artist, budding actress, and The Voice’s newest celeb coach — it’s her activism that has most recently been honored by L'Oréal Paris, as she has been named one of its Changemakers.

As the daughter of a Cuban immigrant myself, I was initially captivated by Cabello’s ability to share the color and vibrancy of her native Cuba with the breakout single Havana, artistically allowing the world to appreciate the culture in new ways. And while she has made so many Latinx people feel seen and represented throughout her career, her purpose in being outspoken for change has only grown and transformed with time. Of course, the singer still reps her roots, but she also has become a leader who uses her platform to bring awareness to the severity of climate change, among other things.

“I think that in our culture, so many things are designed to distract us from the truth. Whether it’s in podcasts, or books that I read, or shows that I watch, [there are really inspiring] people that I look up to and remind me of that distraction. It’s a more fulfilling life when you don’t look away, and it really makes you happier to know that you did your best to make some kind of positive change.”

As for some of her recent reads and podcasts she recommends? “I love Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer. That’s a book that kind of woke me up. [And] I love the podcast On Being with Krista Tippett. She’s always talking about being an active participant in the narrative of the world.”

Beyond being in tune with the current landscape and filling her free time consuming inspirational works, Cabello incorporates her love for this planet in unique ways. Notably, when attending one of the most influential events in fashion (I’m talking about the 2022 Met Gala, of course), the singer wore a gown and floral headpiece made with up-cycled fabrics à la Prabal Gurung, allowing her to take every chance she could to speak on the environment and the importance of sustainability. “I really try to be conscious of the fact that me, and everybody on this planet, is an active participant and writer of the story of the world. Everybody contributes to culture.” The beauty lover in me couldn’t help but ask what products she uses to feel her most confident self — because who says you can’t change the world and wear a beautiful signature lipstick? See her favorites below.

Her Signature Lip Color L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Satin Lipstick, Classic Wine Ulta $10.99 See On Ulta While Classic Wine is her signature shade from day to day, Cabello says, “there are a lot of different shades and they are moisturizing at the same time.”

Her Hair Care Hero Untangle Brush Sheila Stotts $39 See On Sheila Stotts The secret to her luscious locks? “I wash probably every two or three days, just because it’s better for you to let those oils sink in. I brush [my hair] with one of those brushes that have the really strong bristles [that] almost kind of hurt. It’s so good for your scalp and it stimulates hair growth.”

Her On-Stage Fave L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara Ulta $10.99 See On Ulta “I’ve used [this mascara] ever since I can remember. I remember getting it at the pharmacy, and [I’m] still using it now.”

Her Go-To Deodorant Native Coconut & Vanilla Natural Deodorant Target $12.99 See On Target While the singer admits to me that she feels nauseous when wearing perfume, she does love a vanilla-scented deodorant. “I use Native. I’ll use anything that’s organic or doesn’t have any chemicals.”