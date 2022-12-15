Beauty Detail
The $11 Lipstick Camila Cabello Wears Every Single Day
The star speaks candidly on what it means to be a L'Oréal Paris Changemaker.
In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, Camila Cabello tells Bustle how she uses her voice for change, and what beauty essentials are her must-haves.
Camila Cabello approaches life with a fiery passion and relatable humility. And as a proud Latina, top-charting artist, budding actress, and The Voice’s newest celeb coach — it’s her activism that has most recently been honored by L'Oréal Paris, as she has been named one of its Changemakers.
As the daughter of a Cuban immigrant myself, I was initially captivated by Cabello’s ability to share the color and vibrancy of her native Cuba with the breakout single Havana, artistically allowing the world to appreciate the culture in new ways. And while she has made so many Latinx people feel seen and represented throughout her career, her purpose in being outspoken for change has only grown and transformed with time. Of course, the singer still reps her roots, but she also has become a leader who uses her platform to bring awareness to the severity of climate change, among other things.
“I think that in our culture, so many things are designed to distract us from the truth. Whether it’s in podcasts, or books that I read, or shows that I watch, [there are really inspiring] people that I look up to and remind me of that distraction. It’s a more fulfilling life when you don’t look away, and it really makes you happier to know that you did your best to make some kind of positive change.”
As for some of her recent reads and podcasts she recommends? “I love Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer. That’s a book that kind of woke me up. [And] I love the podcast On Being with Krista Tippett. She’s always talking about being an active participant in the narrative of the world.”