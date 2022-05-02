Effortlessly piece-y, expertly tousled, and surrounded by soft, lavender-hued flower petals, Camila Cabello’s Met Gala 2022 hairstyle — a floral-accented topknot — is the ultimate spring look.

Attending this year’s star studded event dressed by Prabel Gurung (an AAPI-American fashion designer), her entire look is completely sustainable-centric, with up-cycled fabrics and flower-inspired designs truly taking centerstage. And while her makeup is relatively minimal (albeit beautifully flushed and glowing), it’s her hair that is seriously serving. Bustle has all the tea on how her hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, achieved the look (that has been immediately added to my bridal mood board) ... and lucky for us all, it’s surprisingly easy to recreate.

Using exclusively Andrew Fitzsimons Haircare products (which, conveniently, can be shopped at your nearest Ulta) — Fitzsimons started by dampening Cabello’s brunette strands, before coating her ends with a leave-in conditioner. Next, they were softly spritzed with both a wave spray and hair texturizer, before loosely being gathered and twisted in a messy (yet elegantly put together) bun at the top of her crown, secured with pins. Finally, he pulled out a few front pieces of hair to softly frame her striking face, just before setting the look with a strong hold hairspray, as well as a bit of shine spray to top it off.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fitzsimons shares: “When the dress arrived at her room, I saw the beautiful floral components and knew I wanted to work them into her hair in some capacity. I asked Prabel if he had additional flowers I could add to the bun. I tucked the flowers tactfully around the bun, versus over the bun as I was inspired by how the flowers mimicked a “peek-a-boo” effect on the dress itself.”

It’s safe to say Cabello’s glam team seriously served.