Camila Cabello has been slowly teasing her new album "C, XOXO," which is set to be released at the end of this month on June 28th. The “Havana” singer’s much anticipated drop will be her fourth go at a studio album. Fans have been getting a taste of her her new project as she’s starting to share more and more information. Just today, the singer-songwriter released the album’s track list to her 65 million Instagram followers.

And yesterday, June 11th, the star shared a photo in which she was rocking a shiny metallic blue bikini top. Based on the previously released “C, XOXO” album artwork (where Cabello is pictured sticking her tongue out while licking a blue lollipop), I can guess that the newer photo is from the same shoot based on the hair and makeup and aesthetic of the photo itself.

The momentum is clearly building as fans, like myself, try to piece it all together. As I patiently wait for more album clues, I’m focused on Cabello’s killer (and very Y2K-adjacent) summer bathing suit style. While I haven’t figured out exactly who makes it yet, I’m determined to find something similar.

Camila’s Metallic Bikini Top

Cabello’s metallic blue bikini top had the perfect amount of shine to it. And the singer isn’t at all shy about wearing outfits that reflect light under a good old camera flash. For instance, take her recent latex black dress that she wore for a night out with Lil Nas X — who is also featured on the singer’s new album.

The former Fifth Harmony singer has been coming into her own style lately and pulling off some pretty glamorous looks, and this aquamarine suit is no exception. It seemed like Cabello was wearing it as a bathing suit, but I’d argue that it could be styled as a top underneath a blazer — you just have to be creative.

Similar Metallic Bikini Tops

I may not have been able to find the exact make of Cabello’s swimwear, but there are a lot of similar options out there. I shopped them all and picked the best ones so that you don’t have to.