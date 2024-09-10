Camila Cabello Wore A Breast Plate With Built-In Nipples

The celebs are truly bringing it at New York Fashion Week. From Laura Dern’s preppy Ralph Lauren ‘fit to Rihanna’s dazzling Alaïa dress, the A-list attendees did not come to play this year. So when Camila Cabello was spotted front row at Off-White alongside Zayn Malik and Issa Rae, it came as no surprise to see the “Señorita” singer rising to the occasion in a street style-chic LBD.

But the sheer dress was only the beginning, because Cabello just pulled out all the stops with yet another must-see LBD, complete with an impossible-to-ignore breast plate.

Camila’s Nipple Breast Plate

Camila Cabello is freeing the nipple — well, sort of. The pop star put her own twist on the trend while attending the LaQuan Smith fashion show on Sept. 9, and the end result was giving futuristic fembot vibes.

As she watched the show alongside celebs like A$AP Ferg and Mary J. Blige, Cabello donned a gorgeous black gown that, from behind, could be mistaken for an archival designer piece dating back to the old Hollywood days, as it featured a choker scarf detail that doubled as the garment’s straps, and a sexy yet tasteful exposed back design.

Once you get a glance of the dress head-on, though, it becomes clear this isn’t your ordinary LBD. The fabric covering the chest was replaced by a metallic breast plate, putting a seriously modern twist on the classic dress silhouette.

Manny Carabel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As if the subtle silver detail weren’t subversive enough, each “breast” came with its own nipple, because of course they did.

Cabello also wore a pair of silver pointed heels and minimal silver jewelry to complete the look.

Manny Carabel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Cinderella star kept her glam to a minimum as well, with some sparkly eye makeup and a pink lip with red lining. She also wore her bleach blonde locks down, and sported her signature bangs.

Manny Carabel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

LBDs For Days

Cabello is no stranger to LBDs. In fact, the former Fifth Harmony member donned yet another black floor-length dress just one day prior to her fembot moment while attending the Off-White show in NYC. Hey, it’s a classic for a reason.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whenever you see Camila Cabello front row at NYFW, you know she’s going to turn out a lewk.