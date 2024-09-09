Celebrities are congregating in New York for all the stylish events. The seats of the US Open, for example, have seen their fair share of AAA-listers, including Taylor Swift, while musicians are already flying into the city ahead of the MTV VMAs. Most celebs, however, are attending New York Fashion Week, supporting their own go-to labels and brands. Rihanna was spotted at Alaïa, Dakota Johnson at Bulgari, Sophia Bush at Veronica Beard, the list goes on.

Among the sea of buzzy stars, one attendee is proving she’s practically a fashion week veteran: Camila Cabello. On Sunday, Sept. 8, the “Señorita” songstress attended the Off-White show alongside Alessandra Ambrosio, Zayn Malik, and Issa Rae. Despite being surrounded by chic guests, the Cinderella star was a total showstopper herself. Cabello expertly leaned into the brand’s street style DNA and wore an understated cool girl ensemble — with a spicy, see-through twist, ofc.

Camila’s Cool-Girl LBD

Cabello loves a little black dress — that’s her style M.O. Over the weekend, she didn’t veer too far from her inky usual. She wore a fitted halter number with a scoop-neck plunge that showed off her décolletage. To keep it from being basic, Cabello added another layer over her look: a mesh topper with long sleeves and a mock neckline.

While both of them were simple pieces, the pairing gave Cabello major street cred. Dressed in the label, her mesh top featured the brand name atop her collarbone.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Pamela Anderson Updo

Cabello paired the look with another black item: a pair of toe-baring heels. She kept to minimal accessories with silver earrings and styled her blond hair in a messy chignon that gave major Pamela Anderson vibes.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

This isn’t Cabello’s first fashion week romp, of course. In July of 2023, she made headlines during Paris Couture Week wearing some fun and daring looks (including another LBD).

With NYFW far from over, it’s likely fans will see more of Cabello and her stellar style.