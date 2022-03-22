Camila Cabello is giving the fan-favorite “naked” dress a new twist. Instead of opting for a totally sheer gown with strategically-placed embroidery, the singer donned a black, bodycon that has so many cutouts, it’s barely a dress at all.

Cabello posted a flick to Instagram, showing off a wavy mullet, glittery eyes, and a punky Tom Ford number. The fitted LBD boasts skin-revealing slits across the chest, down each arm, and from her hip alllll the way down her leg, creating a positively cheeky fashion moment (in both senses of the word).

Though Cabello has never shied away from up-to-there slits, down-to-there necklines, or subtle cut-outs in the past, she’s never before worn a look quite as edgy as this one. Could it be a re-invention of image? Or is she simply channeling a daring alter-ego for the shoot? We’re going to have to wait and see…

It’s unclear what the photos are for (perhaps a new Tom Ford campaign?), as no publication or album is mentioned. That being said, the singer is prepping for an album release on April 8, so there’s a chance that these promotional photos are meant to coincide with that. Regardless, I’m hoping there’s more where this sultry snap came from.