Remember early aughts fashion? If that question didn’t induce a visceral shudder, congratulations — you’ve likely sidestepped some of the most chaotic trends of the decade including, but definitely not limited to, dresses/skirts over pants, low-rise bottoms, and exposed thongs (aka whale tails). The ’90s minimalist mantra “less is more” was bulldozed by frenzied Y2K styling.

With the resurgence of early ’00s trends, celebs have been resuscitating certain polarizing trends, typically incorporating one or two into their ’fits. Camila Cabello’s latest ensemble, however, was a fashion flashback that featured multiple chaotic Y2K go-tos. Somehow, she made it work.

Camila’s ‘00s-Era Style

Last week, the “Havana” singer performed in Mexico and shared snippets of her look days later, on Saturday, Jan. 18. To take the stage, Cabello wore a triangle leather bikini as a top in a delectable mocha mousse shade. Expertly displaying her risqué swim top, she wore a sleeveless underbust corset in a see-through ivory hue. She completed her look with a fur-trimmed fuzzy bolero (a cropped Y2K outerwear staple) and wore it low on her elbow.

Her bottoms were also a mishmash of textures. She wore cream booty shorts, also in leather with a “collar” that folded over her white grommet belt, aka the ultimate emo Y2K accessory.

Underneath the shorts, she wore sheer ivory tights rife with haphazardly strewn cutouts that could only be described as “mummy chic.” For her final early 2000s touch, she added leg warmers — in the same fuzzy texture as her bolero — and rocked them over her sneakers.

“Streamline” wasn’t in the fashion lexicon at the turn of the millennia — and neither was it present here. Trust Cabello, however, to turn something so visually overstimulating into a pop star-worthy look.

Per Cabello, Bikinis Are Basically Tops

No one knows how to wrangle the powers of a bikini top quite like Cabello, who’s been eschewing tops (and bras) for bikinis. Last May, she immortalized her now-signature look in her “He Knows” music video featuring Lil Nas X. In it, as is her MO, she wore a bedazzled baby blue bikini as a bra.

The sparkly piece peered from a matching blue muscle tee with a massive décolletage cutout. She paired it with a matching micro mini that hung so low, it sat lower than her dazzling peekaboo underwear.

Later, in July, she gave the look a coquette twist by wearing a black bikini top with dainty white bows. She paired it with denim shorts and black sneakers for that perfect blend of cute and grunge.

Only she can pull this off.