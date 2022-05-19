Camila Cabello is and will always remain a fashion muse. Her latest outfit, for example, is the exact aesthetic I’m trying to emulate for all of summer 2022.

The pop star posted a dazzling glamour shot, showing off a cream-colored crochet top with a corset bodice. Cabello’s crop top featured a cool, double-layerd bra cup and a loose-knit detail that offers a chic, peek-a-boo effect.

The “Havana” singer perfectly tied her look together with a pair of Mini Jamma Hoops from Jennifer Fisher jewelry, again proving the fashion fact that never fails: a classic pair of hoops can elevate virtually any look.

Though they weren’t pictured in the shot, Cabello kept her ensemble perfectly laid-back, tucking her lingerie-inspired crop top into a pair of medium-wash, high-rise jeans. A more perfect summertime ‘fit you could not find.

Cabello’s summer-y highlights, accompanied by a natural beat, gave the whole look a very carefree, dancing-with-your-friends-at-a-desert-music-festival vibe, which is exactly how I intend to be for the next three months. This breezy aesthetic, has been her signature as of late, also donning a Coachella-inspired two-piece set for the Met Gala earlier this month.

Check out the vibe below