Camila Cabello is a certified globe-trotter. It wasn’t long ago that she was out and about in Paris, slaying one look after another. And during her Couture Week romp, she wore ‘fits with skin-baring surprises, taking to cut-out styles and deep, plunging necklines. And if there’s one thing I’ve learned from Cabello’s outings, it’s this: you can take the girl out of Paris, but you can’t take that spicy Parisian style out of the girl.

On Thursday, Cabello attended the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards in Puerto Rico and her look was just as saucy as its predecessors. The “Señorita” singer wore a fitted LBD with an unexpected cut-out. Her satin dress, made by The Attico, featured slinky straps on each shoulder, with an extra strap that slung across one side, giving an asymmetrical neckline.

Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, the number also featured a massive gaping hole that began from her shoulder down to her cleavage. The cut-out was definitely the look’s focal point, as the Cinderella star kept the rest of her ‘fit decidedly minimal. Her lone accessory was a pair of small silver hoop earrings. Cabello also kept her beauty look simple, sticking to a subtle smoky eye and glossy lips.

Manny Hernandez/WireImage/Getty Images

Manny Hernandez/WireImage/Getty Images

An LBD done absolutely right.