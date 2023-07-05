Fashion Week always makes style stars out of celebs, especially when Paris Couture Week rolls in. Attendees often match the high-fashion pieces sashaying down the runways, showing out in their best (and wildest) ‘fits. (Last season, Couture Week brought us Doja Cat’s red look and Kylie Jenner’s lion head dress.)

This season, one artist, in particular, is proving she’s a style star in her own right. With front-row seats to several highly-coveted shows, Camila Cabello has debuted some of her best outfits to date — from blushing in Barbie pink to looking like a work of art in a butterfly-inspired gown.

On Monday, the “Señorita” singer started her week at the Giambattista Valli show. She channeled Barbie in a baby pink number that was both naughty and nice. Swathed in the pastel hue, Cabello rocked a long-sleeved, floor-length number with an extra line of fabric tied around her waist like a belt.

The draped number was definitely risqué, however. It had a deep, plunging neckline that stopped just above the navel. Leaving her hair down and wavy, she merchandised the femme look with a hot pink Coral Airbag also from the brand — in an even brighter pop of pink.

That same day, the Cinderella star attended the Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture show in an utterly different look. Matching the outdoor garden venue, Cabello looked like every bit a fairy in a sculptural, butterfly gown. The voluminous sleeves and wavy hems were made to resemble delicate butterfly wings.

Aside from looking like a literal masterpiece, the ‘fit was also super spicy and completely see-through. Like her pink ensemble, this, too, had a deep-V neckline. The diaphanous material also exposed her high-waisted purple undies — providing a more ethereal take on the visible undies trend. Even her high bun and wispy bangs looked like the stuff of fairytales.

My favorite look, however, was an all-black number she wore on Tuesday that merged multiple decades of style inspo. Her fitted Alexandre Vauthier dress, which she wore to watch his show, hit just above her ankles and featured pointy padded shoulders reminiscent of ‘80s power dressing. While the gown was fully covered in front, the back was a different story. It was backless with a ribbon accent tied behind her back.

It was her accessories though that sent this look to high-fashion territory. She reached for pointed black boots and sunnies, styling her hair with a Y2K-approved thick headband. For a contrast of texture, she went the sparkly route and touted a crystal-encrusted handbag.

Can’t wait to see more of her looks in the coming days.