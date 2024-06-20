Camila Cabello is on a roll. Fresh off the release of her infectious new single "I LUV IT," the singer has been serving up looks that are as catchy as her music. From her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (where she shimmered in a sequined co-ord set) to the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards (she wore a sexy leather bustier dress), Cabello has been proving she's a force to be reckoned with on and off the stage.

Now the singer has taken her fashion A-game to the French Riviera for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Cannes Lions isn't just about award-winning ad campaigns and celebrity panels – it's also a red carpet (well, maybe more like a beachside soirée) full of fashion statements. And who better to serve a look with a healthy dose of edge than our girl Camila Cabello?

Camila’s Little Black Dress

The 27-year-old star served some serious leg at the event, rocking a black mini with long sleeves and a surprising detail: sheer ruffles down the hemline and shoulders. But this wasn't your typical girly-girl dress.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The style channeled some serious rockstar vibes with a moto jacket collar that zipped up the front. As if that wasn't enough, the dress then took a sharp turn into the Wild West with cowgirl-cool white trim details throughout. Talk about a fashion mashup!

Olivier Anrigo/Getty Images

Cabello, who recently spoke on a panel for Complex's dinner at L'Ecrin Plage (all while teasing her upcoming tour and album, C,XOXO, dropping June 28th!), clearly wasn't afraid to take a fashion risk. She accessorized the daring dress with simple black, open-toe mules by Amina Muaddi and kept her jewelry minimal with just a pair of stud earrings.

For makeup, Cabello went with a glam smokey brown eyeshadow look with perfectly contoured cheeks, letting her bold outfit take centerstage. And to finish it all off, she swiped on lip gloss in a subtle nude shade.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Whether this daring dress hints at a pivot away from Cabello's signature Y2K style remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure: the girl can pull off anything.