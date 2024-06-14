Camila Cabello’s Shimmering Mini Skirt Set Was Pop Princess Perfection

Camila Cabello is ready to take the music world by storm, and she's doing it in style. As her highly-anticipated fourth studio album, "C, XOXO," inches closer to its release later this month, she’s been giving fans fire fashion moments that embody her new pop star persona.

Gone are the teenage princess vibes (and dark mane of hair) she was known for during her Fifth Harmony days. Now, Cabello has transitioned to full-on siren mode, serving metallic bikinis and leather corsets while rehearsing for upcoming shows and music videos. Case in point? Cabello recently made a show-stopping appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in NYC, and let's just say she sparkled brighter than the city lights.

Camila’s Shimmering Moment

Dressed in a sultry silver Natalia Fedner set for her late night appearance, Cabello shimmered like a disco ball. The outfit featured a sheer beaded backless top with a delicate draped detail, perfectly complementing the equally stunning sheer mini skirt (with, for practicality’s sake, included a lining). All in all, it was a good fit with the early 2000s fashion references she’s been making lately, especially when you factor in the accessories: clear strappy Guiseppe Zanotti heels, a simple yet elegant diamond necklace, and dainty earrings.

NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The star’s hair and makeup were equally on point. A smoky silver eyeshadow created a come hither vibe, while soft blush and light pink glossy lips kept the overall look fresh and youthful. But her flowing blowout stole the show.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Ditching her signature platinum blonde waves, Cabello opted for a sleeker, bone-straight style with a side part. The change was unexpected and undeniably chic, proving Cabello can rock any hairstyle with confidence.

NBCUniversal/Getty Images

At 27, Cabello is clearly having a blast with her music and her wardrobe. "C, XOXO" promises to be a hit-filled affair, and based on her recent looks, the accompanying visuals are sure to be just as captivating. Buckle up because Camila Cabello is about to deliver a pop culture moment we won't soon forget.