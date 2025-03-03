If there’s one unspoken rule about Oscars night, it’s that the awards ceremony is all about glamorous, Old Hollywood-inspired gowns, while the Vanity Fair party is where celebrities get to take some risks with their sartorial choices.

Camila Cabello is just one of the many A-listers who followed this formula at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2. After attending Elton John’s annual viewing party in a classic cocktail dress, the “Havana” singer ended the night in a jaw-dropping ensemble complete with a risqué navel-baring plunge.

Camila’s After-Party Gown

From Cher’s show-stopping Bob Mackie headpiece in 1986 to Angelina Jolie’s unforgettable leg moment in 2012, there’s no denying that the Oscars has produced its fair share of iconic red-carpet looks over the years. But real fashion fans know no best-dressed list is complete without a few ‘fits from the Vanity Fair after-party, as the non-televised event offers attendees the freedom to let loose and show (a lot) more skin than usual.

Take Cabello’s outfit, for example. Styled by Katie Qian, the 28-year-old strutted down the multi-colored carpet in a mustard yellow gown that left her bare chest almost entirely on display. The dress, from Alexis Mabille’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection, featured a massive plunging V-neck design not unlike the back of an untied corset.

The spicy cutout carried all the way down to her navel, with a series of laces strapping her in across the chest to protect her from a wardrobe mishap.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The large lapels extended outward to reveal a satin gold interior — the perfect detail for an Oscars party.

The dress also boasted a fitted sheath silhouette, a crystal bead corset bodice, and a small train that grazed the ground behind her with every step.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

As for the rest of the ensemble, she kept the accessories and glam to a minimum with a pair of drop earrings and a neutral lip so as not to take away from the eye-catching centerpiece.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The More Plunge, The Better

Prior to the Vanity Fair gathering, Cabello attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards viewing party in yet another striking dress. This time, the satin number from Miss Sohee’s couture Spring 2023 collection featured a plunging sweetheart neckline emphasized by a beaded fringe-covered bustier and a colorful 3D floral design down the sheath.

Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Though she didn’t attend the actual ceremony, Cabello still managed to turn out some of the most memorable outfits of the night.