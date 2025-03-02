Selena Gomez is Hollywood royalty, but she still knows to pay homage to the greats who have come before her. Case in point: her glistening 2025 Oscars gown, which referenced one of Hollywood’s all-time greats, Sophia Loren.

Selena’s Plunging Number

The Only Murders in the Building star has been going hard on retro glam this awards show season. Between her navy blue off-the-shoulder number at the SAG Awards and the Cinderella blue Audrey Hepburn-esque gown she wore to the Golden Globes in January, she’s been channeling elegant, enduring entertainment icons to chic success.

Styled by her longtime collaborator Erin Walsh, the Emilia Pérez star’s latest romp on the red carpet was the culmination of channeling “movie star magic.” Her body-hugging Ralph Lauren dress, customized by Loren’s own tailor, featured two skinny straps pulled down to the sides, giving the piece a décolletage-baring, off-the-shoulder neckline.

Crafted by 12 artisans, the champagne mesh dress was covered in intricate embroidery, featured 16,000 pieces of glass and Rosemont crystals, and shimmered with every step the actor took on the carpet.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She Frosted Herself

As Gomez often does, she put some of the most delicious jewels on display. She wore a thick diamond-clad collar necklace with a pendant, pairing it with massive sparkly earrings and several multiple diamond rings. She also accessorized with her massive $200K engagement ring gifted by fiancé Benny Blanco.

As for her glam, the Rare Beauty mogul kept her makeup in a similar champagne color palette. Her eyes were subtly smoky with a hint of glitter shadow, and she added a touch of blush to her cheeks.

Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She finished off the look by styling her bob in voluminous waves, once again channeling a retro vibe.