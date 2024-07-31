On the list of pop culture icons with a notable sense of style, Cher is very close to the top. The actor-slash-singer — known for her long black hair and showgirl ensembles — is the blueprint for a lot of the scandalous fashion looks today. (Looking at you, Kim Kardashian.)

The world was first introduced to the international singer in the early 1970s as a part of the iconic husband-and-wife duo Sonny and Cher. She quickly became a style savant, thanks to her seemingly endless collection of embellished outfits from designer Bob Mackie.

But sparkly adornments aside, one of the things that most of her looks had in common was that they were quite revealing. From two-piece “naked dresses” to gowns with risqué cutouts, Cher has worn her fair share of scantily clad outfits over the years — both on and off stage — most of which will go down in fashion history. (Though, there are some, like her look on the cover of 1979 album, that are much more revealing than others.)

To prove it, below you’ll find some of the star’s skimpiest ensembles to date. In true Cher fashion, though, they also have a theatrical vibe that make even her most scandalous looks actually tasteful.

1973: Cher’s Sparkly Sheer Two-Piece Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Arguably Cher’s most memorable fashion moment of all time, the two-piece sheer set that she sported while attending the 1973 Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles was seen as quite risqué. The singer and actor wore an ornate see-through crop top with matching billowy pants. Kim Kardashian would go on to recreate the look for Halloween in 2017.

1974: Cher’s Barely There Feathered Gown Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The fleshy, feathered Bob Mackie gown Cher wore to the 1974 Met Gala in New York City — with the designer in tow — might be her most revealing, which is a bold statement considering her style track record. Not only was the iconic look completely see-through, it clung to the body for a second-skin fit that left very little to the imagination.

1978: Cher Freeing The Nip Harry Langdon/Archive Photos/Getty Images It’s been over 46 years since Cher bared it all during a styling session in the ‘70s with famed designer Bob Mackie. The singer donned a sequined mesh top that freed the nip, with a high-waisted skirt and fishnet stockings to match.

1978: Cher’s Scantily Clad Sequined Mini Harry Langdon/Archive Photos/Getty Images The singer continued the 1978 styling session in a sequined mini dress by Bob Mackie that was a perfect fit for her Vegas residency. Apart from the revealing neckline, it had a fringed design that moved with Cher when she performed on stage, baring the perfect amount of skin.

1978: Cher’s Lace Lingerie Look Harry Langdon/Archive Photos/Getty Images Taking her love for a scandalous ensemble to new heights, Cher wore a flesh-colored lace Bob Mackie bodysuit embellished with beads and crystals. The look included cheeky ruffled trims and garters that added to the already frilly look.

1979: Cher In Nothing But Tinsel Harry Langdon/Archive Photos/Getty Images For the cover of Cher’s 1979 album Prisoner, she wore nothing but a silver tinsel wig that cascaded down the front of her body to strategically cover the nips. This birthday-suit look was so iconic, Kim K wore an ensemble inspired by the headpiece to a Met Gala after-party in 2019.

1986: Cher’s Open-Front Gown Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Cher attended the 1986 Academy awards in a revealing sequined showgirl look that rivals the outfits the singer wore during her Vegas residency. Complete with a headpiece best described as over-the-top, her caged, cutout top and ab-baring skirt was just as ornate.

1988: Cher’s Beaded See-Through Gown Darlene Hammond/Archive Photos/Getty Images Cher attended the Academy Awards in 1988, wearing a stunning Bob Mackie gown — and it’s a good thing she did, considering it was the night she won Best Actress for her role in the film Moonstruck. Her outfit for the night included a beaded bra top and embellished sarong-style skirt.

1992: Cher’s Sheer Cutout Catsuit Pete Still/Redferns/Getty Images Cher famously sported a scantily clad look during her 1992 concert at London’s iconic Wembley Area. One of many looks the legendary singer wore that night, the sheer, sequined bodysuit had skin-revealing cutouts — including a whale-tail thong detail that was quite cheeky. Her ensemble’s gartered, pantyhose design was an added bonus.

1992: Cher’s Chain-Detailed Bodysuit Pete Still/Redferns/Getty Images That same year — in the same city and arena, nonetheless — Cher donned a leather bodysuit with BDSM-style details like silver grommets and chains. Of course, she underpinned them with her signature fishnet tights, which were just as scandalous.

2002: Cher’s Sequined Fringed Chaps Look Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2002 Billboard Music Awards Cher donned a black and maroon, suede chaps outfit with mesh-paneled cutouts. The revealing look had beaded fringe details that swayed when she walked.

2004: Cher’s Sparkly Undies Jo Hale/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Back in 2004, the singer sported crystal-embellished undergarments for the London performance of her farewell tour. In true Cher fashion, she donned a matching sparkly headpiece.

2017: Cher’s Crystal Heart Nip Cover Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A little more than 13 years later, the singer donned a similar sparkly look from her Farewell Tour in London. Only this time, she finished off the skin-baring outfit with a pink crystal heart nip cover to match the hot pink color on the ends of her platinum blonde wig.

2019: Cher’s Cheeky Embellished Bodysuit Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cher went back to her roots in a fully embellished bodysuit that looks like something she would have worn during the international singer’s Las Vegas residency. The 2019 look was super sort and cheeky and had revealing mesh panels throughout the body.