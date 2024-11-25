Camila Cabello is coming for Blair Waldorf’s style crown. While the “Señorita” singer is known for embracing gothic glam on the red carpet, her off-duty fashion has been veering more preppy with plaid skirts, chunky loafers, and collegiate sweaters galore. On Saturday, Nov. 23, Cabello looked like she was about to head to class at Constance Billard as she wore prep school-coded Miu Miu in New York City.

While schoolcore has always been a thing, it’s only been further popularized this year by Taylor Swift’s continued penchant for grown-up prep silhouettes, Saltburn’s boarding school style, as well as the stealth luxury aesthetic of the Cruel Intentions reboot. And, judging by her latest outfit, Cabello is fully on board.

In a weekend post shared with her 64.7 million Instagram followers, the Fifth Harmony alum revealed that her inspiration was “Miami girls 🤝 NYC during quismois” as she showed off an Ivy League-coded look worthy of the queen bee.

Camila’s Waldorfian Style

Posing in a New York City park, Cabello showed off a black and mushroom brown Miu Miu checkered miniskirt with subtle pleats along the hemline. The gingham statement piece was offset with gold buttons that ran down the front of the skirt and accentuated two pockets on either side.

Instagram/Camila Cabello

She took styling cues from the Upper East Side princess by pairing the plaid staple with sheer black tights as well as chunky black leather loafers.

Her Cruel Intentions-Coded Visible Bra

On top, Cabello’s look was a more risqué version of the demure cardigan and button-up shirt combo that the star wore to the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week in October.

Instagram/Camila Cabello

The singer’s black lacy bra could be seen underneath her semi-sheer black turtleneck sweater, adding an unexpectedly sultry note to the otherwise class-appropriate look.

Cabello finished off her latest schoolcore outfit with a thick black trench coat, a bombshell blowout, and subtle smokey eyes.