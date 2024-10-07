Show of hands, who else is spending October, aka witchy season, rewatching Wiccan faves like Practical Magic, Hocus Pocus, and even Harry Potter? Though several of these cult favorites served some terrifying frights, majority of these magical characters also served something else: major fashion inspo for literal decades.

The Owens Sisters? Icons of ’90s minimalism. The Craft girls? Emo-goth chic trendsetters. And let’s not forget Charmed’s Halliwell brood, who were the most risqué, most NSFW spellcasters of the lot, who regularly fought demons in latex, leather, and all sorts of midriff-baring ’fits.

Now that it’s officially the season to be unapologetically witchy, dressing like a sorceress is no longer just relegated to Halloween costumes. Stars like Jenna Ortega and Doja Cat have been embracing the occultist aesthetic on red carpets and campaigns. The latest celeb to be inducted into the gothcore coven? Camila Cabello.

Camila’s Lacy Little Black Dress

On Sunday, Oct. 6, the “Bam Bam” songstress shared her latest ’fit on main: a revealing LBD. Her cleavage-baring choice was a long-sleeved number with lacy panels wrapping her torso and arms. Leaning into the naked trends of today, the number was completely diaphanous and fully flaunted her black brassiere underneath.

The Cinderella star is a known fan of the little black classic. Thus far, she’s worn a Y2K-inspired cutout dress, an elevated take on streetwear, and a hardware-clad punk-esque look, among others. Her latest iteration, however, featured a completely witchy vibe with a ghastly filter adding to the eerie effect. The “Havana” hitmaker completed the look with choppy bangs and barely there lipstick.

She’s In Her Goth Bag

It’s not the first time the “Señorita” singer went the goth route. In fact, she’s been rocking mystical iconography as of late, particularly cross jewelry, which are Kim Kardashian- and Doja Cat-approved.

To attend the VMAs on Sept. 10, she matched the black carpet in a lacy naked gown by Tony Ward Couture, another spooky look. Adding to the drama, she topped off the look with a matching lace veil and three cross necklaces layered one atop the other.

Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

She apparently treated her jewelry as talismans, saying in an interview that she rocked the cross motif “to protect me from bad energy.”

From señorita to (chic) bruja real quick.